Japan Objects to Myanmar Junta Use of Donated Ships

Japan halted new non-humanitarian programs in Myanmar after the 2021 coup, although it did not suspend ongoing projects. By November 2021, Japan had given Myanmar about $9.6 billion in loan assistance, $2.5 billion in aid and $690 million in technical assistance.

The Japanese Embassy in Myanmar said the program aimed “to improve water transport in Myanmar and contribute to the economic and social development of Myanmar by donating passenger ships for coastal transport in Rakhine State”.

Japan delivered the three ships between 2017 and 2019 as part of the 500-million-yen (US$3.5 million) Economic and Social Development Program signed in September 2016 with the National League for Democracy government.

HRW reported last year that at least 100 junta troops with military supplies were transported by the donated ships from the state capital Sittwe to Buthidaung in northern Rakhine, where the regime is fighting the Arakan Army.

Japan said two out of three donated ships in Rakhine were used for military purposes last year.

Ministerial spokesman Ono Hikariko said Japan will work to prevent further incidents, study the ships’ usage and promote the proper application of Japanese aid.

Japan’s foreign ministry demanded that the junta prevents the use of the passenger ships for military purposes, according to the state-owned NHK media organization.

Japan has objected to Myanmar junta’s use of Japanese-donated ships in Rakhine State after investigating Human Rights Watch (HRW) claims.

More Than a Dozen Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Nearly 60 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Clashes With Resistance

Battalion Heads, Election Official Among Dozens of Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Ex-UN Chief Urges Junta to Take First Steps to Lift Myanmar out of Crisis

Around 50 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

Myanmar Junta Torches Over 450 Houses in Five Days in Resistance Stronghold Sagaing

Myanmar Junta Sends More Troops to Bago After Losing Bases to Resistance

We do not encourage viewing this site in this width. Please increase the size of your window.