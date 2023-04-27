Burma Resistance Raids Myanmar Junta Infantry Unit

Two junta soldiers detained by resistance forces along with weapons and ammunition during a raid in Mobye, Pekon Township, on Wednesday. / KNDF Battalion 3

Over 20 Myanmar junta soldiers were killed and two arrested during resistance raids on a regime base in Mobye town in southern Shan State on Wednesday morning.

Mobye People’s Defense Force, the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) and Urban Revolutionary Front (URF) raided regime forces stationed at civilian buildings in Pekon Township, a KNDF spokesman told The Irrawaddy on Thursday.

The troops were from Light Infantry Battalion 10 of Division 66.

After four hours of fighting, regime reinforcements arrived and counterattacked.

Resistance video shows a pile of dead soldiers in a building.

Junta troops shelled the clash and a fighter jet conducted airstrikes, according to resistance groups.

No resistance deaths were reported but there were some injuries. The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Several civilian houses were damaged in the junta bombing.

“Resistance forces selected the weakest point to attack. It was successful as many regime soldiers were killed with no resistance casualties. Many weapons were seized along with two soldiers,” said the KNDF spokesman.

Around 14 weapons and a lot of ammunition were captured along with other military equipment, the groups said.

Mobye’s residents are being urged to stay away from fighting with further clashes expected in the town.