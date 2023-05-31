Burma Eleven Chin Resistance Fighters Killed in Battle with Myanmar Junta Troops

Five of the 11 Chin resistance fighters who were killed in Monday’s clashes. (Photo: Zalen)

Fierce clashes that erupted between resistance forces and junta troops near the Chin State capital of Hakha on Monday have killed around a dozen combatants on both sides, according to anti-regime groups.

Eleven Chin resistance fighters were killed when battles broke out in Thee Mit Valley on Monday, according to resistance groups.

Around 150 regime soldiers launched Monday’s offensive in the valley but met intense resistance from combined forces of the Chin National Army (CNA), Chin Defense Force (CDF)-Hakha, and Chin Defense Force-Zophei. The CNA is the armed wing of the Chin National Front,

Nine resistance fighters from the CDF and two from the CNA were killed in Monday’s clashes, which also left another 10 resistance fighters wounded, said Salai Htet Ni, a CNA spokesperson.

“The resistance members were killed by heavy weapons as they attempted to retrieve their wounded comrades during a clash,” Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

The Myanmar military targeted resistance forces with air power and artillery fire from their base camp at Hakha, 8 kilometers away, he added.

The fighting continued on Tuesday, when 10 junta soldiers were killed and 10 wounded after resistance snipers targeted the regime forces, Salai Htet Ni said.

“The military is trying to restore control over the territory and rebuild the camp in Thantlang. The fighting may continue if they try to advance further,” he told The Irrawaddy.

Thantlang town lies 24 kilometers up the road from Thee Mit Valley and has been reduced to rubble by junta air, artillery and arson attacks.

The Myanmar military has conducted frequent airstrikes in Chin State, killing both civilians and resistance members. Two resistance members were killed in an airstrike on CDF headquarters in Khwar Pi village, Hakha Township, on May 8.

The Chin National Front reported on May 8 that junta aircraft had dropped more than 120 bombs on Thantlang, Mindat, Falam, Tedim and Hakha townships in March and April. It said at least 24 civilians and two CNA fighters were killed and 33 people injured in the airstrikes.