Resistance Forces in Chin State control the Indian border town of Reh Khaw Da in Falam Township after seizing two junta bases on Monday, according to the Chin National Front (CNF).

The CNF’s armed wing, the Chin National Army (CNA), and Chin Defense Force and its Thantlang drone team reportedly attacked the Reh base on Sunday night and seized it on Monday morning.

Another camp fell on Monday evening, despite frequent junta airstrikes, said Salai Htet Ni, the CNF’s spokesman.

“We control the entire town. It is the first town our forces control in Chin State,” Salai Htet Ni told The Irrawaddy.

Six Chin fighters were killed and more than 15 wounded on Monday, he added.

Seven junta soldiers, including a major from the Reh base, surrendered. Five dead soldiers were found in that camp and many weapons were seized, Salai Htet Ni said.

More than 30 soldiers from the second base fled to Mizoram in India during the battle, he added.

Around 20 town residents were injured by regime shelling on Monday. A refugee from the Chin State was killed and another injured when a junta shell hit a refugee camp in India, a resident told The Irrawaddy.

Reh Khaw Dah is on the main trade route to India in northern Chin State and is famous for the heart-shaped Reh Lake.

Regime fighter jet bombed the CNA’s base in Thantlang on Monday night but there were no casualties, the group said.

The junta has carried out frequent airstrikes on Chin State since fighting broke out in May 2021.