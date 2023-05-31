Burma Myanmar Junta Troops Raid Sagaing Resistance Base

A Danger Force vehicle burned by junta troops during the raid on Sunday.

In the last three days, Myanmar junta troops have raided at least 10 villages and a resistance base in Ayadaw and Kawlin townships in Sagaing Region.

Junta troops raided a base in Ayadaw on Sunday, killing a woman, according to sources.

The Danger Force resistance group said one of its bases near War Yaung village was attacked.

“A woman, 43, was shot in the head. We lost some ammunition, a vehicle and three motorcycles, which cost around 30 million kyats,” a spokesman said.

The victim was mother to a resistance member who cooked at the camp and was alone when junta troops raided the base, according to the group.

Around 60 troops moved to War Tan village after they set fire to the base on Sunday.

Danger Force said it attacked junta forces in the village on Tuesday in a prolonged clash. Two resistance members were injured, according to Danger Force. The junta casualties are unknown.

Five civilians, including four elderly Taung Hmwar villagers, in Ayardaw Township were killed when junta troops raided the village on May 23.

“We found two charred bodies of women aged around 90 and 70 in burned houses. A man, 85, was killed by a shell. Another man in his 80s died of a heart attack,” a villager said.

Junta troops burned down Taung Hmwar village, destroying around 140 houses, according to sources. One villager said junta troops detained and tortured eight villagers, including an elderly man from Taung Hmwar village, and used them as human shields.

Daw Cho Cho, 50, from Ma Gyi Sauk village was also killed when junta troops raided the village, destroying 89 houses on May 25. She was shot in her leg and set on fire by junta troops, according to a witness.

More than 238 houses in three villages were burned down by junta troops in Ayadaw and at least 2,000 Taung Mhwar villagers were displaced, according to sources.

Clashes were also reported in Kawlin Township on Monday. A pro-junta Telegram channel claimed that four resistance members were killed in the attack.

However, a Kawlin People’s Defense Force spokesman told The Irrawaddy that no resistance casualties had been reported.

A fierce clash was reported near Inn Ma village on May 26, killing two junta troops and wounding many others, according to sources.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.