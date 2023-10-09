Clashes have erupted between junta troops and anti-regime allies the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA) in Theinni Township, northern Shan State, forcing hundreds of residents to flee, according to local reports.

Fighting erupted when junta soldiers advanced into SSPP/SSA-controlled territory next to Namtu Creek in Kon Kauk village tract at around 1 pm on Thursday.

A junta artillery unit stationed in nearby Tinn Lone village fired at least six artillery shells into and around Kon Kauk village, damaging one house.

Residents suspect that the advance of KIA forces into the SSPP/SSA-controlled area in September may have triggered the junta to attack.

The SSPP/SSA reportedly repelled the initial assault, inflicting casualties and forcing junta troops to retreat. However, regime soldiers launched a second raid in the village tract on Saturday, sparking intense clashes with KIA forces.

Fighting broke out at 10 am on Saturday as junta troops approached the area along the Chinshwehaw-Theinni road, said residents.

“KIA fighters who have been stationed in Kon Kauk for weeks took up and positions on the road, blocking it with two cargo trucks at the crossing. Then the fighting began,” said a resident.

Junta troops retreated after at least three were killed and others wounded in the clash, said a KIA liaison officer in northern Shan State.

“They fired mortar shells into the village and damaged the Kon Kauk monastery. They also shelled Nar Kone village, but we have no details about possible deaths or injuries of civilians,” he added.

Though the junta troops have retreated for now, residents anticipate more clashes amid reports that the regime is calling up reinforcements from its Northern Command Headquarters in Lasio.

There was no fighting on Sunday, but junta soldiers in Man Li village, Theinni Township, advanced closer to Kon Kauk, adding to tensions and forcing residents in the area to flee.

“We don’t know when clashes will erupt again, or between which groups since both the KIA and SSPP/SSA forces are stationed here. Therefore, we decided to flee,” said a resident of Kon Kauk village tract who has taken shelter in Ho Mein village along with dozens of others.

So far, more than 400 civilians from Kon Kauk village tract have fled to Ho Mein and nearby villages.

On Monday at 10 am, junta forces fired three artillery shells into Kaung Cho village, Theinni Township, wounding a pregnant woman from Kon Kauk who was taking shelter with her family, according to the residents.

The injured woman was taken to Lashio Township General Hospital for treatment.

Junta troops based in Theinni Town also shelled Par Kan village twice on Monday, said residents.

KIA forces are stationed in Kon Kauk, Tant Khan and Pein Kan villages.

No clashes were reported on Monday, but KIA forces and junta troops exchanged light gunfire and targeted each other from long distance, residents said.