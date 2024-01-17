Around 30 Myanmar junta troops and police who refused to surrender at a camp in Tedim Township, Chin State, were reportedly killed on Tuesday.

The Chin National Army, Civic Defense Militia and Chinland Defense Force attacked the Taingen camp on the Falam road to the Indian border on Friday. It fell after five days of fighting after junta airstrikes and shelling, according to Salai Lian Bawi, the militia’s spokesman.

Junta troops had been stationed in Taingen village since 2022 and had detained, killed and raped residents, the group said. Chin resistance forces overran the camp on the fifth attempt, seizing arms and ammunition.

Junta troops were told to surrender by phone when the camp was surrounded, Salai Lian Bawi told The Irrawaddy.

Twelve soldiers and 18 police officers defended the camp and were mostly killed by drone bombs, he added.

Eight Chin resistance fighters were killed and around 40 wounded, the spokesman said.

Around 60 soldiers from Kale Township in Sagaing Region are heading to the Taingen camp, according to resistance forces.

Resistance forces are planning to reopen the road to Kale, which has been closed for nearly two months.

Villagers from near the Taingen camp can return home, Salai Lian Bawi told The Irrawaddy.

Chin resistance forces have seized the towns of Rezua, Waibula, Hnaring, Surkhua, Mkuimnu, Lailenpi and Rihkawdar in the state.