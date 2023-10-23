Myanmar junta troops suffered heavy casualties during intense clashes with the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in Mandalay’s Mogok Township on Saturday, according to the TNLA.

Fighting broke out twice on Saturday when troops from Light Infantry Battalions 88, 104 and 102 and Light Infantry Division 44 advanced into upper Nyaung Kone village in Mogok Township, a TNLA Brigade 2 stronghold.

“Officers were among the many casualties suffered by the junta during the clash,” the TNLA said.

In retaliation, regime forces struck the village with artillery and air power.

The military bombarded Nyaung Kone with 36 artillery rounds and eight bombs dropped by two fighter jets from Tada-U.

The airstrike destroyed 10 houses in the village, the TNLA said.

On Friday, junta forces shelled the area of upper Nyaung Kone 35 times from lower Nyaung Kone during fierce fighting. The TNLA said two regime soldiers were killed and four wounded during Friday’s clash.

Fighting has been reported in the area since the second week of October as junta troops conduct an offensive in TNLA territory. Hundreds of residents from both villages have fled.

TNLA Brigade 1 also saw action on Saturday, clashing with junta troops in its stronghold of northern Shan State. TNLA fighters said they retrieved the body, weapons and ammunition of one junta soldier killed during six hours of fighting near Sae Nay village in Nant Kham Township.

The powerful armed rebel group has been fighting for autonomy for the ethnic Palaung or Ta’ang people in northern Shan State. Fighting between the TNLA and junta troops is currently centered on townships in northern Shan State and Mandalay Region. The TNLA has reported 15 clashes with regime forces so far this month.