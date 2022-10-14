Burma Daw Aung San Suu Kyi Security Chief Jailed by Myanmar Junta

Myanmar’s State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in Lashio, Shan State, on March 10, 2020.

A junta court in Naypyitaw sentenced U Aung Naing Oo, head of security for the ousted civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, to 10 years imprisonment on Thursday.

According to court sources, he was jailed under the Official Secrets Act as he was found leaking military information to Ko Jimmy, a well-known 88 Generation leader, who was executed in July.

U Aung Naing Oo was assigned to watch Daw Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest during the previous military regime in the 1990s at her Yangon residence.

Under the ousted civilian government led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, he was the deputy director of security at the President’s Office and arranged security for her trips.

He was arrested in October 2021 and has been detained in Naypyitaw prison. He has also been charged under the Counter-Terrorism Law.

The junta also jailed Cherry Htet, the female bodyguard of Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to five years of imprisonment under incitement charges and police rules. The 30-year-old police second lieutenant was sent to Yamethin Prison from Naypyitaw’s jail after being handed a second sentence.

Last July, Ko Zaw Naing Win, an aide to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and deputy director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was sentenced to seven years in prison for breach of trust by a civil servant for joining the Civil Disobedience Movement against the junta.

The regime has sentenced Daw Aung San Suu Kyi to 26 years in prison so far in 14 cases.