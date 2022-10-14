Burma Australian Economist Sean Turnell Moved to Yangon Prison

Sean Turnell. / The Irrawaddy

Jailed Australian economist Sean Turnell, a former advisor to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, has been transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon from Naypyitaw after a Myanmar junta court sentenced him, according to legal sources.

The sources said he has now been in Insein for over a week.

The transfer came after a court on September 29 sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment for violating the Official Secret Act and another three years for breaching the Immigration Act. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Turnell was arrested in February 2021 after that month’s coup.

The details of Turnell’s alleged offense have not been made public, although the junta said he had “secret government financial information” in his possession and tried to flee the country.

Turnell, 58, denied the charges at the closed military court hearings in Naypyitaw.

He has been detained for over 20 months and his wife, Ha Vu, has been calling for him to be deported home to Australia.

She told the media that Turnell has been one of Myanmar’s greatest supporters for over 20 years and has worked tirelessly to strengthen its economy and he has already served most of his sentence so should be released.