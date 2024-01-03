The Arakan Army (AA) has vowed to eradicate Myanmar junta troops from Paletwa within this week after capturing another outpost in the southern Chin State township.

AA forces overran the Kha Maung Wa outpost on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Brotherhood Alliance of three powerful ethnic armies.

“There are a few major, minor and depleted [Paletwa] outposts where junta troops have not surrendered yet. However, we will annihilate them within this week,” the AA said in the Alliance statement.

The AA has reportedly seized 20 junta outposts in Paletwa since fighting in its stronghold of neighboring Rakhine State resumed on Nov. 13.

“All that’s left for the AA to take in Paletwa are a few outposts and a couple of major bases. If they can seize these remaining targets, the AA will take control of the township,” said a Paletwa resident who is helping internally displaced people in the township.

Clashes also intensified in the neighboring Rakhine township of Kyauktaw on Tuesday and Wednesday as AA forces attempted to oust remaining troops from Taung Shay Taung strategic outpost near Tin Ma village.

The AA has already taken parts of the large outpost, which the junta is defending with air and artillery strikes.

AA forces have so far seized seven junta outposts in Kyauktaw, which is located in northern Rakhine on the border with Paletwa.

Locals report that regime troops have retaliated by launching indiscriminate drone strikes on residential areas.

A three-year-old boy and a man, 22, were killed when military drones dropped three bombs on Myauk Taung village in Kyauktaw Township on Tuesday. The attack also severely injured four other residents, according to the AA and locals.

Rakhine locals report a buildup of regime troops and preparations in Ramree, Kyaukphyu, Ponnakyun, Myaybon and Sittwe.

Military bases in these townships have been shelling surrounding residential areas over the past few days. Light infantry bases bombarded Minbya town with at least 30 rounds of shelling at 4 am on Tuesday, locals said. The attack destroyed shops in Minbya Myoma Market while shells also hit Kyee Phyu village.

The AA has seized around 150 outposts since the resumption of fighting with regime forces in Rakhine State.