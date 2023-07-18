Political prisoners are reportedly being killed by Myanmar’s junta during supposed prison transfers.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) reported that 37 political prisoners from Daik-U Prison – also known as Kyaiksakaw – in Bago Region have been missing since June 27 after supposed transfers.

An unnamed AAPP representative recently talked to The Irrawaddy about these so-called prison transfers.

Please tell us about the prison transfers that have reportedly resulted in the deaths of inmates.

In the latest case, seven prisoners were removed from Daik-U Prison for alleged transfer.

The prison authorities informed families that three were shot dead while attempting to escape during the transfers.

The other families have heard nothing and the prison refuses to answer questions.

Similar cases have been reported at Myingyan and Thayawady prisons. One Myingyan prisoner died during interrogation. The regime claimed that suspects at an interrogation camp in Yangon were killed while trying to escape.

It was just an excuse because the regime killed them due to a grudge.

There are continuous reports of political prisoners being tortured. At Thayawady, they were shackled for at least two months. The reports of torture have worsened this year.

Why has the situation got worse?

The regime is failing in every field and it takes its anger and frustration out on political prisoners. Prisoners are like meat on the chopping board. The regime can do whatever it wants to do them and we can do nothing to help.

It is similar to Nazis killing Jews in gas chambers during World War II. The regime is behaving like the Nazis.

Please tell us about the missing political prisoners.

We still don’t know about the prisoners that were taken out of Daik-U. Families arriving with food were told that the prisoners had been removed but they didn’t say where they were taken.

Prison visits were banned during Covid and they remained banned after regulations were relaxed. The regime is doing whatever it wants to the political prisoners who are cut off from the outside world.

What is your response to the killing of two detainees suspected of killing Buddhist nationalist Lily Naing Kyaw? The regime said they were shot while trying to escape.

The regime wanted information from them before killing them so they were probably tortured and then killed before it was claimed they tried to escape.

This is the common excuse used by successive regimes. Ko Par Gyi was killed in 2014 while allegedly fleeing.

In another case, junta troops captured resistance fighters in Twante [Yangon]. They were killed during interrogation, not in battle.

The regime violates domestic and international laws. The troops kill as they please, completely ignoring international condemnation.

What international law has the regime violated with these killings?

It violates the International Humanitarian Law and commits crimes against humanity. It is committing war crimes by deliberately bombing civilian targets and torching houses. Most of its actions violate international law.

Is the treatment of prisoners worse under the current regime than previous military dictators like Than Shwe and Ne Win?

There was always physical and mental torture but our suffering was nothing compared to the current treatment of political prisoners. It is unprecedented.

Not only prisoners but many civilians across the country are experiencing similar treatment. Brutality and oppression existed under previous regimes but it is worse now. The current regime is the cruelest.

People say the situation is worse with dissidents being tortured and killed in jail. Please tell us more.

When we were political prisoners ourselves, we wanted to get into prison to avoid the brutal torture at interrogation camps.

We were happier in prison because there was less torture. We didn’t mind the prison sentences.

But things are different now. Political prisoners are constantly in fear of torture and murder.

Their families are also in fear. Parents cannot relax knowing their children might be taken out of prison and killed at any time.

The regime wants to spread fear and discourage people from taking up arms.

Are there other reports of human rights violations received by the AAPP?

Healthcare has always been poor in prison but it is worse now.

There is not enough medicine and it is worse for political prisoners. Family visits are not allowed and prisoners are transferred to prisons far from their homes.

There are different forms of torture in prison committed by the staff and criminals protected by the staff. Prisoners are tortured both physically and mentally.

The International Committee of Red Cross [ICRC] could visit prisons under the civilian government. But it is not allowed now.

Can the international community put more pressure on the regime to allow ICRC visits?

These violations will only end when the regime falls. People must collaborate more to assist the revolution and bring down the regime as quickly as possible.

The international community should help the revolution and put greater pressure on Min Aung Hlaing’s regime.

Would you like to say anything else?

Justice must be served for our comrades who were unfairly jailed and killed in prison, interrogation centers and on the streets and for the oppression, killing and arson attacks carried out across the country.

We do what we can to ensure that happens.

Successive dictators have not been punished. They acted with impunity.

But those who commit crimes must be punished in the future. Nothing will be ignored.