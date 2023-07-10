Burma Seven Myanmar Political Detainees Dead After ‘Prison Transfer’, Group Says

Daik-U Prison as seen on Google Maps

Seven political prisoners have reportedly died after being removed from Kyaiksakaw Prison in Bago Region’s Daik-U Township for transfer to another prison, according to the Myanmar Political Prisoners Network.

Among the political prisoners that have died are the All Burma Federation of Student Unions’ Bago District Vice Chairman Ko Khant Lin Naing, Ko Aung Thura Hlaing, Ko Gyar Gyi, Ko Min Phone Mahar, Ko Zin Wai Tun, Ko Aung Myo Thu and Ko Pyae Phyo Win.

Families lost contact with them after they were taken from Kyaiksakaw Prison on May 28, and were informed about their deaths on July 7.

Ko Thaik Tun Oo of the Myanmar Political Prisoners Network told The Irrawaddy: “We have learned that all of the seven taken out of Daik-U Prison have died. Family members have confirmed the deaths of three. And local officials [of our association] confirmed the deaths of the others.”

Family members said they were told that one of the prisoners had died due to illness, and one was shot dead as he attempted to escape during the transfer.

“Family members were not shown the bodies, but were only told that the political prisoners had died. All the family members know about their deaths, but they refused to talk about it because of security concerns,” said Ko Thaik Tun Oo.

The seven were detained in late 2021 and early 2022, and were charged with incitement under Section 505 of the Penal Code and for alleged bombings under sections 50, 51, 52 and 53 of the Counterterrorism Law.

In May, 12 political prisoners were taken out of Myingyan Prison in Mandalay Region, and tortured and interrogated. The regime has imposed a news blackout on their torture.