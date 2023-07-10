Myanmar Junta Kills Two Alleged Assassins Who Tried to Escape

On June 6, the nationalist group Association for Protection of Race and Religion, better known by its Burmese acronym Ma Ba Tha, and junta-affiliated Pyu Saw Htee militia members raided the house of Ko Kaung Zarni Hein in Htantabin Township, beating and shooting dead his mother and elder sister.

Lily Naing Kyaw was gunned down near her residence in Yankin Township, Yangon, on May 30 and died at a military hospital days later.

They were arrested last month in Yangon for their alleged involvement in the assassination of Lily Naing Kyaw, a prominent 58-year-old ultranationalist with close ties to the regime’s leadership.

A statement said Ko Kaung Zarni Hein and Ko Kyaw Thu were taken to North Dagon Township in Yangon on July 6, where they had allegedly hidden their weapons. It said they tried to escape and were killed by “warning shots”.

Two men suspected of killing nationalist Lily Naing Kyaw were shot dead by junta forces while attempting to escape, according to Myanmar’s regime.

Singer and staunch junta supporter Lily Naing Kyaw with junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun during Armed Forces Day celebrations in Naypyitaw on March 27 this year.

