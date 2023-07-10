Myanmar Junta Kills Two Alleged Assassins Who Tried to Escape
By The Irrawaddy 10 July 2023
Two men suspected of killing nationalist Lily Naing Kyaw were shot dead by junta forces while attempting to escape, according to Myanmar’s regime.
A statement said Ko Kaung Zarni Hein and Ko Kyaw Thu were taken to North Dagon Township in Yangon on July 6, where they had allegedly hidden their weapons. It said they tried to escape and were killed by “warning shots”.
They were arrested last month in Yangon for their alleged involvement in the assassination of Lily Naing Kyaw, a prominent 58-year-old ultranationalist with close ties to the regime’s leadership.
She had publicly supported the 2021 coup.
Lily Naing Kyaw was gunned down near her residence in Yankin Township, Yangon, on May 30 and died at a military hospital days later.
On June 6, the nationalist group Association for Protection of Race and Religion, better known by its Burmese acronym Ma Ba Tha, and junta-affiliated Pyu Saw Htee militia members raided the house of Ko Kaung Zarni Hein in Htantabin Township, beating and shooting dead his mother and elder sister.