At least 115 Myanmar junta forces as well as five resistance members and three civilians were killed in multiple incidents over the past four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

The incidents were reported in Magwe, Sagaing and Bago regions and Mon and Karen states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from the PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta suffers heavy losses in resistance ambushes in Magwe

The Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), the PDF’s political wing, claimed that at least 80 regime troops were killed in Saw Township, Magwe Region when its PDF groups ambushed a military convoy over two days.

First, several PDF battalions from Gangaw, Magwe and Minbu districts jointly used triggered land mines to ambush the military convoy traveling from Saw Township’s Laungshe town to Kyindway town in Kanpetlet Township, Chin State on Sunday, killing 50 soldiers.

After the ambush, two junta fighter jets bombed the resistance forces. Regime forces transported the injured soldiers and the bodies of those killed to Laungshe.

On Tuesday, the resistance groups continued to ambush the military convoy from close range using improvised rocket bombs, killing 30 more regime forces, the NUG’s Defense Ministry claimed.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm the reports.

Five resistance fighters were also killed in the two days of incidents.

Junta base attacked, military vehicle ambushed in Magwe

At least four junta soldiers were killed and another injured in Seikphyu Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday morning when Pakokku District PDF Battalion 4 triggered a cluster of land mines to ambush five junta troops traveling in a vehicle, the NUG’s Defense Ministry said.

The vehicle was destroyed. That morning, the PDF group and other resistance units launched three rocket bombs at a junta base in a village in Seikphyu Township. Military casualties were unknown.

The junta forces responded with both heavy explosives and firearms but all PDF troops retreated without casualties, the NUG Defense Ministry said.

Junta suffers heavy losses in three days of resistance ambushes in Sagaing

At least 22 regime forces were reportedly killed in Taze Township, Sagaing Region over the past four days as local resistance groups attacked military units from July 14 to 17, said Taze News, a revolutionary media wing of local PDF groups.

In the incidents, a resistance fighter was killed and five were injured.

Regime forces bombed in Sagaing

Chaung U Revolution Army said its member group the White Warriors used a cluster of five bombs to attack regime forces in Chaung-U Town, Sagaing Region on Tuesday morning.

Four junta soldiers were killed and one was injured. In a PDF video, gunfire can be heard after a blast on a road.

Military checkpoint attacked in Bago

PDF Battalion 3501 said it and other local resistance groups jointly attacked 50 regime troops at a military checkpoint on a bridge crossing the Sittaung River near a village in Yedashe Township, Bago Region early on Monday.

Military casualties were unknown.

Later that morning, resistance snipers again attacked the military checkpoint, killing a soldier and injuring another. After being attacked, regime forces randomly shelled nearby areas with heavy explosives, the PDF group said.

Clash erupts in Karen’s Myawaddy

An army captain was killed and five other soldiers were injured in Myawaddy Township, Karen State on Tuesday morning when three resistance groups including the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), clashed with a military unit in the Lat Khat Taung mountain area, said resistance group Cobra Column, which was involved in the battle.

A weapon and ammunition were seized along with mobile phones from the military unit.

Three junta troops killed in resistance attacks in Mon

Thaton PDF claimed to have killed three junta soldiers and injured 11 others in Kyaikhto Township, Mon State on Sunday when it and other resistance groups including the KNLA and a drone unit clashed with a military unit of 150 troops invading their areas.

After being attacked, the junta troops shot dead three villagers and burned a civilian vehicle, Thaton PDF said.