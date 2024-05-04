The anti-regime Chin Brotherhood has warned the Chinland Council not to invade territory it has liberated from Myanmar’s junta in Chin State.

The Chin Brotherhood seized Kyin Dwe town in Kanpetlet Township, Chin State, on April 28 and accused the Chin National Front (CNF) of trying to occupy liberated land while it was fighting the junta.

The Chinland Council was formed in December with more than 100 members, including the CNF, which was founded in 1988, and ousted Chin MPs and other anti-regime and administrative organizations.

The Chin Brotherhood includes the Zomi Federal Union, Chin National Organization, Mindat Chin National Council, Maraland Defense Force (MDF) and Kampelet Chin Defense Force and Matupi CDF Brigade 1.

The bloc said in a statement: “To avoid confrontations between Chin groups, the Chin Brotherhood has issued warnings. If it continues, our members will fight back.”

The Chin Brotherhood says the Chinland Council is taking advantage of the conflict for territorial gains.

The bloc urged the CNF and its armed wing, the Chin National Army (CNA), to prioritize fighting the regime only in Thantlang Township and the Chin State capital, Hakha.

However, the Chin Brotherhood will remain active throughout Chin State, according to its members.

In late February, clashes broke out between the MDF and CNA in Paletwa Township in southern Chin State on the border with Rakhine State.

The MDF is allied to the Arakan Army and it has been fighting the regime in Paletwa and northern Rakhine State since November.

The CDF in Matupi has separated into two brigades with Brigade 1 joining the Chin Brotherhood and Brigade 2 in the Chinland Council.

Ray Kin of Brigade 2 said the CNF is free to operate throughout Chin State.

“This is not an ‘invasion’. The CNF is allowed to seize a junta outpost in Matupi Township. The CNF is a Chin armed group, so how could it ‘invade’?” asked Ray Kin.

The Chin Brotherhood said military tensions remain high.

Salai Htet Ni of the CNF told The Irrawaddy that the group was attempting to avoid conflict between Chin organizations.

“If they will not collaborate with us in our operations to annihilate the common enemy, it is best if they don’t disturb our missions,” he added.

An analyst said the tensions were to be expected.

“There are different views between the organizations but at least no Chin group is fighting for the junta. This is better,” he said.