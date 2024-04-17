More than 10 Myanmar junta soldiers were killed on Tuesday in fighting with the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLA) near Hsihseng town in Pa-O autonomous region, southern Shan State, according to PNLA spokesman Khun Rain Yam.

Clashes between the PNLA, the armed wing of the Pa-O National Liberation Organization, and the junta have escalated since April 13 when the regime attempted to seize Hsihseng.

The junta and its Pa-O National Army (PNA) allies sent reinforcements to Hsihseng during the Thingyan festival and clashes continued until Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the PNLA seized a truck from a five-vehicle convoy and took three junta weapons. The four other vehicles were destroyed by the soldiers before they left but the PNLA seized the remaining truck, Khun Rain Yam said.

“We saw 10 dead soldiers and occupied a military vehicle,” he said.

Approximately 13 junta troops, including Major Aung Kyaw Tun, Captain Wai Lin Maung and Sergeant Aung Myo Tun from Artillery Battalion 507 and Infantry Battalion 509 were reportedly killed on Monday.

More Hsihseng civilians were displaced this week, according to the Pa-O Youth Organization (PYO).

Hsihseng residents were forced to return home by PNA troops last week and threatened with fines if they refused, the group said.s

But Pong lon, Naung Eain, Hte Phue, Mae Paung, Naung San, Kaung Waing, and Ping Ngu villagers have fled their homes during this week’s clashes.

“Before this week’s fighting, the regime was shelling civilians and attacking with drones almost every day,” a PYO representative said.

Fighting in the Pa-O region broke out in Sam Hpu village, Hopong Township, on January 21.

The PYO reported last week that 61 civilians had been killed, 78 injured, 596 buildings destroyed and more than 70,300 civilians displaced by the junta in Hsihseng, Nyaung Shwe, Hopong and Pinlaung townships.

The regime has launched over 462 airstrikes and fired nearly 3,000 shells in the Pa-O region, it said.