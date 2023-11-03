Operation 1027 started last Friday and has expanded from northern Shan State to Sagaing and Mandalay regions and Kachin State.

Li Kyarwen, the spokesman of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, one of the groups that launched the coordinated attacks, thanked other groups for joining the operation.

“We encourage groups that have not yet joined the operation to attack,” he told The Irrawaddy.

The Brotherhood Alliance, which launched Operation 1027, claimed on Thursday that more than 90 regime positions have been seized. The junta took the unusual step of admitting that it had lost control of three towns, including Chin Shwe Haw, a major trade town on the Chinese border.

The Irrawaddy spoke to representatives of other groups about these achievements.

Khun Bedu

President of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force

The achievements have been remarkable with heavy regime losses. It shows the importance of brotherhood with other groups like the PDFs [People’s Defense Forces] and BPLA [Bamar People’s Liberation Army], which have joined the fighting.

The operation is widely supported across Myanmar. The coordinated attacks are just starting. As leaders, everyone knows and prepares short- and long-term plans. The Shan State results show that revolutionary means can defeat the regime. Tactics and grassroots support are the core points.

The Brotherhood Alliance is rooted in the revolution.

The end of the dictatorship is what every leader longs for and coordinated attacks are what each leader is seeking.

The people of Myanmar are coming to this point. It is not just Operation 1027, this is a historic movement of unity about the ending of the military’s supremacy in Myanmar.

The Karen, Karenni and Chin have their limits. The NUG [National Unity Government] and its PDFs have to double pressure against the regime. This is pragmatism. Karen, Karenni, Chin and Kachin groups have taken bold steps to coordinate with the NUG since 2021.

When the Brotherhood Alliance stepped in, it was more balanced. It shows zero tolerance for the regime and its gangs which have been privileged over the people.

This is the second wave.

According to international analysts, it could take at least 10 years to bring down the dictatorship. The people will change that.

Padoh Saw Taw Nee

Spokesman for the Karen National Union

Operation 1027 has given the revolution fresh momentum. Seizing more than 90 camps within a few days is a success. We started fighting the regime in March 2021 and have seized more than 60 camps. However, we have not occupied them all.

We can have significant influence according to the territory we seize. On both banks of the Sittaung River, our troops have moved into Bago Region, not far from the Yangon-Mandalay highway. The Brotherhood Alliance has now expanded its area of control, which is really supporting the revolution with fresh momentum.

Fighting has spread to Sagaing Region but it is hard to know how far this has expanded.

We can expand from the south into Magwe and Sagaing regions to open a new war front.

The Brotherhood Alliance has balanced the conflict and we can help each other. We cannot fight alone and need to work with other groups on the diplomatic and economic fronts.

We need a balanced approach from all organizations. It will not happen immediately but Operation 1027 shows the next move may come faster.

U Maung Maung Swe

Spokesman for the NUG’s Ministry of Defense

The Brotherhood Alliance launched Operation 1027 when enough arms and ammunition had been accumulated. The junta’s soldiers have very low morale and these defeats show they do not want to fight. The international community should take note.

These defeats show the regime cannot run the country in the long term. Operation 1027 supports the wider revolution and brings balanced attacks across the country.

The Ministry of Defense fully supports Operation 1027 and is participating. Mandalay PDF is attacking junta troops in Pyin Oo Lwin and Mogoke townships. Our attacks have spread to Kachin State under the command of the Kachin Independence Army.

[Regime chief] Min Aung Hlaing’s days are numbered if we can attack in a balanced way across the country.

The public needs to participate more. Our allies can attack across the county and, with public support, our victory is not far away.