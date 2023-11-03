Resistance forces launched simultaneous attacks on at least 10 junta outposts in four townships in the resistance strongholds of Sagaing and Magwe regions as part of the coordinated Operation 1027 on Friday.

Since Oct. 27, the tripartite alliance of the Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) has been conducting a major, well-organized operation across northern Shan and Kachin states and the upper parts of Sagaing and Mandalay regions. Several resistance groups including some ethnic armed organizations are coordinating with the operation alongside the three alliance members.

Kawlin People’s Defense Force (PDF) said it launched a predawn attack against two junta bases in Sagaing’s Kawlin town.

“The battle is still going on and their [junta] bases are surrounded by resistance forces,” a representative of Kawlin PDF said.

Resistance forces had not yet seized the police station, he said.

A junta Mi-35 combat helicopter conducted four air strikes on residential areas of the town at around 11 a.m.

No casualties have been reported from the air strikes, according to Kawlin PDF.

A junta base in neighbouring Wuntho Township has been shelling over residential areas, killing a woman and injuring three men.

Meanwhile, resistance forces have been evacuating Kawlin residents to safe areas while many civilians remain trapped in a residential area near junta bases.

A resistance member was also killed in the fighting, Kawlin PDF claimed.

In Sagaing Region’s Kyunhla Township, resistance forces shelled at least four junta outposts and pro-junta militia bases.

“We also launched a coordinated attack against junta troops in Kyunhla Township to support the missions of other resistance forces against junta forces in Sagaing Region,” Kyunha PDF said.

Clashes erupted in Kale and Tamu townships in Sagaing Region as resistance forces launched simultaneous attacks on junta bases in an attempt to support Operation 1027 in northern Shan State.

Details of the clashes are not yet known as communication is down in those areas.

In Magwe Region, resistance forces seized a police station in Gangaw Township’s Min Ywar Village on Friday morning, killing at least 20 junta troops and policemen.

“We seized Min Ywar police station at around 9:30 a.m. They lost at least 20 troops during the fighting. We also captured around 10 junta troops and Pyu Saw Htee pro-junta militia,” a representative of the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) said.

The rest of the troops retreated from the police station, which was burned down after being seized by resistance forces, he added.

ABSDF Battalion 12, Gangaw People Defense Force (PDF) and allied resistance forces also claimed responsibility for the attack in Gangaw to assist Operation 1027.