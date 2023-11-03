Three Russian naval destroyers with a crew of around 800 docked at Yangon’s Thilawa Port to conduct the first bilateral maritime security exercise, according to junta media.

The Admiral Tributs, Admiral Panteleev and Sea Tanker Pechenga are commanded by a captain from the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The Russians will reportedly visit Yangon’s landmarks, take part in sports competitions and carry out harbor exercises.

The junta is suffering heavy loss in northern Shan State and observers say the visit will give a psychological boost to the regime.

In around October 2021, a Russian military delegation led by Vice Admiral Vladimir Lvovich Kasatonov visited Yangon and met regime chief Min Aung Hlaing, naval commander Moe Aung and then air force chief Maung Maung Kyaw aboard the Russian wardship Gremyashiy.

They discussed cooperation in maritime security technology and bilateral information transfers.

The regime has reportedly lost around 100 outposts and bases in northern Shan State in a week and junta warships are frequently attacked by resistance forces on the Chindwin and Ayeyarwady rivers.