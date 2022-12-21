War Against the Junta Over 20 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

PDF fighters of MDF-Special Forces during an operation in Sagaing Region / MDF-Special Forces

At least 22 regime forces including two junta-appointed administrators, as well as a resistance fighter, were killed in the last two days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magwe and Bago regions and Mon and Karen states.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

Eleven junta soldiers killed in PDF raid in Sagaing

Eleven regime troops and a resistance fighter were killed during an intense clash in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region early on Monday when combined PDF groups raided a military camp in Nyaung Ngoteto Village, said local media site Sagaing True News.

All PDF groups retreated from the clash site when a Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter gunship of the Myanmar military launched a strike.

Junta policemen ambushed in Sagaing



Resistance fighters attack junta police on a motorbike in Monywa Township on Tuesday. / SF-11

A junta police officer was killed and two others injured in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when combined PDF forces ambushed three policemen on a motorbike, said PDF group Special Forces-11, which coordinated the attack.

The policemen were attacked while they were out shopping. A PDF video shows PDF fighters attacking policemen on a motorbike from close range.

In the attack, a gun and ammunition were seized.

The PDF group said it also used land mines to ambush an ambulance carrying the body of the policeman killed in its ambush.

Regime forces attacked in Sagaing

Local PDF group Tike Nal Swun claimed it and three PDF groups used heavy explosives to attack regime forces at the Nyaung Pin Won police station in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region early Tuesday morning.

The regime forces were attacked while extorting money from civilian vehicles on the road in front of the police station. The PDF groups halted the attack when civilian vehicles arrived near the police station.

After the PDF attack, regime forces from the police station raided nearby Tatar Oo Village and burned down houses, said Sagaing True News.

Military battalion attacked in Mon



A PDF fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade at a regime target. /Ye-Belu

Four regime soldiers were killed and three others injured in Ye Township, Mon State on Tuesday when resistance fighters of Ye-Belu PDF attacked the entrance gate of the base of military Battalion 586 outside the town, the PDF group said.

They used rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and firearms to attack the regime forces who were sheltering in bunkers at the base.

A PDF video shows a resistance fighter using an RPG to attack regime targets.

Fierce clash breaks out in Karen

An intense clash between regime soldiers and a combined force of Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and PDF fighters broke out in Kawtnwe Village in Kawkareik Township, Karen State on Monday, said the Southern Military Region of the National Unity Government (NUG).

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in the clash, and three PDF fighters were injured by junta explosives. Residents near the combat zone were forced to flee their homes as regime forces shelled nearby villages.

Junta-appointed administrator assassinated in Bago

Bago Region PDF claimed its members assassinated junta-appointed administrator U Htay Aung of Kyitaw Village in Htantabin Township, Bago Region on Tuesday.

The victim, who was the father-in-law of an army captain, was notorious for oppressing civilians.

Regime patrols ambushed in Bago

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Tharyarwaddy Township, Bago Region on Monday night when Tharyarwaddy Galon-PDF ambushed regime forces on the Yangon-Pyay highway, said Bago Region PDF.

The regime forces were ambushed with land mines while returning to their base after patrolling on the road.

After the ambush, regime forces randomly opened fire near a toll gate and blocked access to the town of Tharyarwaddy, the PDF group said.

However, the PDF fighters managed to escape from the area.

Local official among five regime personnel killed by PDF in Mandalay



A PDF mine explodes near moving junta troops in Madaya Township on Tuesday. / Tawgyi Mwaybwe PDF

Local PDF group Tawgyi Mwaybwe claimed to have killed four regime forces and a junta-appointed village administrator in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region on Tuesday.

First, it assassinated U Thant Zin Ko, a junta-appointed administrator of Mwaytaline Village in the township, on Tuesday morning.

Later that morning, it used land mines to ambush a vehicle that was transporting the administrator’s body to his village. The vehicle was damaged and stopped at the ambush site.

The PDF group said it used another land mine to attack foot soldiers along with two military vehicles. The junta reinforcements were ambushed while they were coming to retrieve the body of the assassinated administrator.

In the attack, four regime troops were killed. A PDF video shows an explosion occurring near the moving regime troops.

Police station bombed in Magwe

A PDF drone drops a bomb on Pakhangyi Police Station in Yesagyo Township on Monday. / Myaing-PDF

Some regime forces were reportedly killed or injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Monday when Myaing-PDF used drones to bomb the Pakhangyi Police station, the PDF group said.

An aerial video shot by the group shows a bomb dropped by a PDF drone exploding in the compound of the police station.