Myanmar Troops Killed in Ambushes After Escorting Regime Boss' Trip

The Cobra Column in Karen State. / KNU

Nine Myanmar junta personnel, including a major and two captains, were reportedly killed in Belin Township, Mon State, on Monday when the ethnic Karen resistance forces ambushed a convoy that escorted the visit of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing.

On Monday night, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union, ambushed seven vehicles on a highway in Belin while they were returning to Thaton from Mawlamyine after escorting the regime leader’s visit, according to the Salween Press, quoting KNLA Brigade 1.

That morning the junta chief and other leaders visited Mawlamyine after meeting business owners in neighboring Hpa-an in Karen State.

The convoy was reportedly ambushed by resistance forces using landmines and rocket-propelled grenades twice on the Yangon-Mawlamyine highway in Belin.

Four vehicles were damaged and nine personnel killed, including Police Captain Aung Mya Soe, an army major and a captain, KNLA Brigade 1 told the media.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm the casualties.

On Monday morning resistance forces from the Partnership Oversight Committee of KNLA Brigade 1 raided two junta checkpoints on the Thaton-Hpa-an highway in Thaton Township, Mon State, the committee said.

In the raids, eight regime soldiers were killed and 10 others injured, it said. Meanwhile, three People’s Force attackers were injured.

The junta continues to suffer losses across the country.