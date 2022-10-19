Burma Suu Kyi and President Face Corruption Charges Over Helicopter Deal

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

Detained President U Win Myint and State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi were officially prosecuted on Tuesday by a junta-controlled court inside Naypyitaw Prison on five corruption charges, the last in an array of charges filed by Myanmar’s regime.

The five counts of corruption related to the rental and purchase of a helicopter for use during natural disasters and state affairs, including rescues and emergencies.

The regime alleged that U Win Myint and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi broke the law and squandered government funds on the helicopter.

Former deputy social welfare minister U Soe Aung, Dr. Ko Ko Naing, complainant U Aung Khant from the Anti-Corruption Commission and another person have reportedly been summoned to the court as prosecution witnesses.

If convicted, the pair face up to 15 years in prison.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has already been given 26 years in prison on 14 charges filed by the regime and U Win Myint has received five years over three charges.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is being kept in a tiny building at Naypyitaw Prison and U Win Myint is believed to be under house arrest somewhere in Naypyitaw.

The regime has also charged former social welfare, relief and resettlement minister U Win Myat Aye in the same way over the helicopter.

U Win Myat Aye is now minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management in the parallel civilian National Unity Government.