War Against the Junta Myanmar Junta Suffers Over 20 Casualties in Clashes With Resistance in Two Days

More than 20 Myanmar junta troops were killed or injured in the last two days when People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) attacked regime targets in Bago, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions and Chin, Kayah and Karen states.

Meanwhile, around 10 civilians were killed or injured in regime attacks.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks by PDFs and EAOs as well as regime atrocities.

12 junta soldiers killed in PDF ambushes, raid in Bago

At least 12 junta soldiers were killed and many others injured when PDF groups ambushed a military detachment and raided a junta camp in Nattalin and Taungoo townships in Bago Region on Thursday, claimed Bago Region-PDF.

Four soldiers were killed and seven others injured when PDF fighters from a PDF battalion of Tharyarwaddy District, Bago used land mines to ambush a military detachment of 50 soldiers between two villages in Nattalin Township at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Six more regime troops were also killed and eight other forces injured when the military detachment was hit by mine ambushes by resistance groups on that afternoon, the PDF group claimed. After the ambushes, the regime forces retreated.

Two regime soldiers were also killed on that afternoon in Taungoo Township, Bago when Taungoo District PDF raided a camp of 20 regime forces in a village. No PDF casualties were reported in the ambushes and raid.

Four civilians burned alive by junta soldiers in Magwe

The remains of four civilians who had been bound and burned alive by regime soldiers and Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia members were found in a burned house in Anout Village in Tilin Township, Magwe Region on Thursday, said Yaw Defense Force-Tilin.

Regime forces stationed in the village burned some houses before leaving on Thursday. Six male villagers are also missing from the village, said YDF-Tilin.

Junta outpost bombarded in Kayah

A military outpost is bombarded by resistance groups in Loikaw, Kayah State on Tuesday. / KNDF

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) claimed on Thursday that it and two other resistance groups managed to bombard the Pon Chaung junta outpost on the border of Loikaw and Shadaw townships in Kayah State on Tuesday.

The junta outpost has been used to randomly attack nearby areas using heavy explosives.

Regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured when the outpost was directly hit by explosives fired by resistance forces, said KNDF.

A KNDF video shows the outpost being hit directly by explosives.

Regime forces ambushed with land mines in Mandalay

TGYR-Youth Guerrilla Counter Revolution said on Thursday that it and five other resistance group used 11 land mines to ambush regime forces stationed at Thargyin Village school in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Wednesday night while they were patrolling between two villages.

Following the ambush, a shootout broke out between the regime forces and the resistance groups.

At 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, the resistance groups continued to ambush military reinforcements arriving in the clash area, using 12 additional land mines.

However, military casualties for both ambushes were unknown.

Seven junta troops killed in Tanintharyi

Seven regime forces were killed and four others seriously injured on Wednesday evening when PDF-Federal Column attacked a military convoy traveling to Dawei from Myeik Township in Tanintharyi Region, claimed the PDF group.

Amid the PDF’s ambush, the convoy fled without returning fire, the PDF group said.

Two junta soldiers injured by land mines in Karen

Two regime troops were seriously injured by land mines planted by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) on Thursday morning as junta soldiers from three military battalions were entering the Luukhoe area in Myawaddy Township, Karen State, said KNLA’s Cobra Column.

Five civilians including three children injured by junta attack in Karen

Two villagers and three children were injured in Hpa-an Township, Karen State on Wednesday when regime forces in a military convoy of 10 vehicles randomly opened fire on villages along the Hpa-an- Zarthapyin highway using both firearms and heavy explosives without being attacked, said the Karen National Union (KNU) on Thursday.

In the attack, a school building was also damaged, the KNU said.

Four ethnic Chin resistance fighters killed in Chin State

Four ethnic Chin resistance fighters were killed and another injured during an intense firefight with a military detachment in Hakha Township, Chin State on Thursday, said Zalen, a local media outlet.

A clash broke out between the regime forces and Chin Defense Force groups near a college in the township on Thursday afternoon.

Military casualties were unknown.