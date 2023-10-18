Myanmar’s junta seized a resistance camp in Ayadaw Township, Sagaing Region, on Monday, killing at least three members of Ayadaw People’s Defense Force (PDF).

“Three PDF members, including a female fighter, died defending their base,” a PDF member said.

Pro-junta Telegram channels also reported the attack with three resistance deaths.

A resistance scout was also shot dead on Sunday by junta troops between War Yaung and War Tan villages.

Six detainees from War Yaung, who had been used as human shields, were released on Tuesday after junta troops left Se Gyi Taw village in the township.

Junta troops and Pyu Saw Htee militia allies have raided at least five villages in Ayadaw since October 13 and more than 1,500 villagers have left their homes, volunteers said.

“We need medicine to treat seasonal flu, especially for the children and elderly who have left their homes during heavy rains,” a volunteer said.

Resistance forces urged civilians to avoid the Ayadaw-Monywa highway, which is being used by the junta.

At least six residents, including three teenagers, were killed by junta troops in Thea Kone village in neighboring Yinmabin Township on Monday, according to resistance members.