The head of Sagaing’s Monywa Prison and four subordinates have been dismissed over last month’s hunger strike by political prisoners, who are being punished for the protest, the Monywa People’s Strike Committee has reported.

The political prisoners launched the protest on September 8 after military and police intelligence personnel searched their cells and seized food, medicines, clothes, books and other possessions.

Fifteen prisoners staged a hunger strike to demand the items be returned. After prison officials refused the demand, another 50 political prisoners, including prominent pro-democracy activist Ko Wai Moe Naing, joined the strike the next day.

The hunger strikers ended the protest after six days when prison staff agreed to return their medicine, food, clothes and books.

However, nine political prisoners including Ko Wai Moe Naing were punished with year-long suspensions of their right to reduced sentences. Prison authorities also prosecuted 17 political prisoners under Section 147 (unlawful protest) of the penal code, according to the Monywa People’s Strike Committee. The charge carries a maximum two years in prison.

Meanwhile, prison chief Min Min Latt, prison officer Win Kyaw Moe, two dormitory officers, and a prison staffer were dismissed while four sergeants were demoted, said Ko Shin Thant, a member of the strike committee.

“The political detainees were shouting during the hunger strike because prison officials ignored their demands. That led to them being prosecuted,” Ko Shin Thant said.

Prison authorities have also restricted the delivery of food and other necessities to political detainees in Monywa prison since the hunger strike, said Ko Lwin Moe Thant, another strike committee member.

Ko Shin Thant said the political prisoners will continue to fight for their rights amid the various forms of repression.

“I ask the public to revolt against the military dictatorship just like our comrades are doing in prisons,” Ko Shin Thant told The Irrawaddy.

Monywa Prison is notorious for its ill-treatment of political prisoners arrested since the 2021 coup. At least 4,149 people have been killed and 25,308 civilians have been detained since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Of them, 19,621 remain behind bars.