At least three civilians have reportedly been killed in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region, by Myanmar’s junta in retaliation for a resistance ambush which killed six soldiers.

On Monday morning, the Pakokku Urban Guerrilla Force from adjacent Magwe Region and other groups ambushed a junta vehicle at the entrance of Myingyan town, killing all six troops on board and seizing seven weapons and ammunition.

Regime forces later detained at least six truck drivers near the site.

On Monday junta forces raided at least five nearby villages and burned houses, displacing hundreds of residents, said Myingyan People’s Strike Committee, which has monitored the junta since the 2021 coup.

Two older women were burned to death in their homes in Thin Pyun and Pyoe Kan villages after being left in the villages, the committee said.

U Soe Tint, 70, was shot dead in Thin Pyun.

Anti-regime groups ambushed raiding troops on Thursday, killing some soldiers, a resident told The Irrawaddy on Thursday.

“The regime forces had not retrieved the dead soldiers this afternoon,” the source said.

Myingyan District reports repeated resistance action with frequent ambushes and drone strikes on regime forces, including in Natogyi, Myingyan, Taungtha and Ngazun towns.

On Tuesday, Myingyan District Drone Strike Team said it and other groups conducted drone strikes on junta troops at Chaung Sone village in Taung Tha Township, killing seven troops and injuring others.

Troops reportedly used two hearses to retrieve the dead soldiers.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.