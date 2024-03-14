Residents are evacuating Sagaing Region’s Kale Town and surrounding villages as Myanmar junta troops respond to an escalating resistance offensive with deadly attacks on civilian targets.

The Kale District People’s Defense Team (PDT) issued what it called a final warning on February 27, imploring residents to leave the town as soon as possible to avoid risking their lives and property.

Residents from five wards in Kale town and surrounding villages, as well as neighboring Khaikam town in Chin State, have fled to other towns and villages including on the Indian border, according to a volunteer aiding the evacuees.

“I guess that about 65 percent of residents have fled the town,” he said.

A Kale resident confirmed there had been an exodus since the resistance announced it would ramp up its offensive in the town.

“Those who can afford it have hired vehicles to move their property out of the town,” he said. “Only those who can’t afford [to flee], those who have nowhere to go, and those who have to stay are still in the town.”

Clashes have been raging in Kale’s urban wards and outskirts since Feb. 21. More than 50,000 people have been displaced in the conflict zone.

Regime troops are reportedly targeting the displaced civilians with artillery and air strikes.

Another Kale resident said: “Many have fled the town after clashes became more frequent this month. But it is not easy to escape. Some have chosen to stay behind, determined to face whatever may come. But the elderly residents and children have left. Others have stayed to take care of their properties.”

Food prices have shot up in Kale as roads to the town are blockaded. Bus lines running between Kale and Rihkawdar town on India-Myanmar border in Chin State are charging 200,000 kyats (around US$ 60) per journey, said residents.

A member of Kale Town PDT said: “Residents from Kale and surrounding villages are urged to cooperate with us by leaving the town. This will help protect their own lives as well as those of resistance fighters.”

Regime forces have increased the number of artillery attacks in the area since the resistance declared its offensive, inflicting civilian casualties, according to a volunteer who is documenting junta atrocities on the ground in Kale.

“The regime is deliberately shelling civilian houses and shooting dead civilians in the town. Approximately 30 people have been killed. Twelve to 15 people were killed by artillery strikes in Kale Town alone,” he said.

A junta artillery unit deployed at Taung Phi Lar village outside Kale town is responsible for the daily attacks, he said.

A resistance fighter said junta troops were attempting to retake Sakkan village on Kale town’s southwest outskirts.

“Also, [junta-allied] Pyu Saw Htee militias from [Sagaing Region’s] Gangaw are attacking Kampani in southern Kale on the border of Chin State and Sagaing Region. Kampani is an outpost that we seized during Operation 1027. We have lost control of it, but are attacking to retake it,” he said.

Two columns of junta soldiers, each consisting of 120 to 200 troops, are attacking Sakkan village. Approximately six Pyu Saw Htee columns, each consisting of 250 to 400 troops, are also advancing to Kale Township, according to resistance sources.

Kale, a district-level town on the westernmost edge of Sagaing Region, has 20 wards with over 10,000 houses. Also known as Upper Chindwin, the township lies between the Myit Thar River in the east and the Chin Hills in the west. It borders Magwe Region and Chin State.