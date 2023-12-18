Myanmar’s military regime lost one more town and another China-Myanmar trade zone after days of heavy clashes with an ethnic resistance alliance in northern Shan State last Friday.

The attacks were part of the ongoing Operation 1027 being conducted by the Brotherhood Alliance comprising the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA).

The TNLA claims to have seized Namhsan, a town in northern Shan State after a six-day onslaught against army battalions, bases and a police station from Dec. 10 to 15.

The group managed to seize the town despite a junta bombardment led by Y12 and ART 42 transport aircraft, MI 35 combat helicopters and fighter jets, as well as an artillery unit in nearby Mantong Township.

The bodies of over 60 junta personnel were found at clash sites while 36 regime soldiers and police were arrested along with 29 of their family members, the ethnic army said.

It also reported seizing a large cache of ammunition and weapons, including howitzers, from junta bases in Namhsan. Three civilians were killed during junta shelling and airstrikes, which also destroyed more than 50 houses, religious buildings and a school, the TNLA said.

Also on Friday, the Brotherhood Alliance seized the 105-Mile Myanmar-China Trade Zone after several days of attacks on a strategic junta hilltop base in Muse Township, northern Shan, according to residents.

Photos posted on X (formerly Twitter) by AA commander Maj-Gen Twan Mrat Naing appear to show AA troops posing with junta armored vehicles at the Muse hilltop base.

Other photos and video show AA and MNDAA flags flying at the base.

The Brotherhood Alliance has not officially announced the seizure of the outpost, however.

The ethnic alliance has so far occupied eight Myanmar-China trade towns and routes as well as over 250 junta bases across northern Shan State since the launch of Operation 1027 on Oct. 27.

Fierce clashes erupted in northern Shan State on Sunday as TNLA troops continued their attempts to seize more junta bases in Namkham, Kutkai and Mantong Townships, the armed groups said.