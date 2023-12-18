After suffering heavy casualties for one week, Myanmar junta troops on Saturday gave up their attempt to retake the strategic town of Khampat and retreated despite having heavy support from the junta’s air force, according to the National Unity Government (NUG) and the Chin National Organization.

“The [junta] soldiers retreated in small groups. Their morale was low,” Salai Lian Pi, a spokesperson for the Chin National Organization of the Upper Chindwin Region, told The Irrawaddy. “We are following them and ask residents [of the area] to stay away from junta troops,” he added.

Khampat is located in southwestern Sagaing Region on Kalay-Tamu road near Myanmar’s border with India. It was taken by resistance groups last month.

About 200 junta troops from Light Infantry battalions 228 and 391 had been trying to retake the town since December 10. They received intensive air support, Salai Lian Pi said.

Junta jets attempted to bomb resistance targets daily, but mainly destroyed civilian houses, he said. About 20 bombs were dropped in one week and the military carried out three airstrikes on Friday alone, leaving one resident of the town injured, Salai Lian Pi explained.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify his account.

Junta troops faced an allied resistance that included the People’s Defense Forces (PDF) of Sagaing Region, Chin National Defense Force, PDF-Zoland, and Chin Defense Force-Tonzang.

Junta troops retreated with many casualties on Saturday, the NUG’s Ministry of Defense said. It said that about 30 junta troops were killed and 18 were wounded. Resistance forces also took two prisoners of war and seized stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, the ministry of the parallel government said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the numbers.

Salai Lian Pi said two resistance fighters were killed and several others were injured during the week of clashes.

Khampat’s five wards had a combined population of about 5,000 people, but they fled the area, along with residents of nearby villages, last month.

“We are not letting people [back] in the town because of security reasons,” Salai Lian Pi said.

Resistance forces seized Khampat from junta troops on November 7 after four days of fighting. Myanmar junta troops allegedly tortured and killed four resistance fighters on December 5, before they began their attempt to retake the town.