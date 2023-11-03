The Brotherhood Alliance claimed on Thursday to have complete control of the strategic town of Hseni on the road to China after days of attacks in northern Shan State.

The alliance launched Operation 1027 across northern Shan and Kachin states and northern Sagaing and Mandalay regions last Friday.

On Monday, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) troops blew up the Namtu River bridge outside Hseni to block junta reinforcements from arriving.

The bridge on the Lashio-Muse road is key for trade with China while another important border route, the Lashio-Chin Shwe Haw road, also passes through the town.

On Thursday, MNDAA troops attempted to occupy the strategically important town of Kunlong on the Lashio-Chin Shaw Haw road, according to MNDAA spokesman Li Kyarwen.

The group attempted to seize the headquarters of Infantry Battalion 127, a major base in Kunlong.

On Monday, the remains of Light Infantry Battalion 143, with only 41 troops including the commander, surrendered to the MNDAA with their weapons in southern Kunlong Township. Fifteen pro-junta militia troops from a village in the township also surrendered to the MNDAA.

Around half of the Kunlong town is now controlled by the MNDAA and many residents have fled the town, according to media reports.

A military analyst said the Brotherhood Alliance would have complete control of Kokang, which is also known as Shan State Special Region 1, to the north of the Thanlwin River, if Kunlong town fell.

The Brotherhood Alliance has already seized Chin Shwe Haw on the Chinese border and Pan Hseng and Phaung Sai towns in Muse Township.

On Friday morning, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) of the Brotherhood Alliance said it had seized four regime bases, including police stations in Namkham, Mantong and Nawnghkio townships in northern Shan State.

During a raid on a junta base at the Shweli bridge in Namkham Township, regime forces responded with airstrikes, said the TNLA.

Regime forces shelled Lwal Inn village on Friday morning, injuring a child and damaging a monastery.

Fighting was reported in Namkham town on Friday morning when TNLA troops attacked a military unit arriving in the town.

The MNDAA claimed to have seized four more junta outposts in Kokang district on Friday morning.

The groups claimed on Friday that around 97 junta bases and four towns had been seized in eight days.

People’s defense forces, the Kachin Independence Army, Karenni Nationalities Defense Forces and Bamar People’s Liberation Army are coordinating with Operation 1027.

Other attacks on regime targets are being reported elsewhere in Myanmar.