Fighting continues in Hseni Township, northern Shan State, with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) trying to seize the key trade route to China.

Last Friday the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and MNDAA launched Operation 1027, seizing regime targets across northern Shan State and in neighboring Sagaing and Mandalay regions. Along with the Arakan Army in Rakhine State, the groups form the Brotherhood Alliance.

On Monday morning, a Namtu River bridge outside Hseni town was blown up by the MNDAA. The bridge on the Lashio-Muse road is key for trade with China and for the regime.

The MNDAA said destroying the bridge would stop regime reinforcements. Junta jet fighters bombed nearby Ho Yint village, injuring three civilians and destroying five houses.

Residents have reported explosions in the town. Residents of Hseni town and surrounding villages are sheltering at the town’s monasteries.

“We are still trying to seize Hseni,” MNDAA spokesman Le Kyarwen told The Irrawaddy on Monday.

He said the groups seized over 60 junta bases during four days of fighting and Chin Shwe Haw town near the Chinese border is entirely rebel-held.

Le Kyarwen said more than 100 junta troops have been killed and many others injured and detained.

Media reports say Hseni’s police station and general administration department are in rebel hands with other reports saying the whole town has fallen.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The TNLA said it seized Mine Li base on the Lashio-Muse road in southern Hseni Township on Sunday, as part of Operation 1027.

Last Friday, the groups said they had blocked Lashio’s roads to Muse and Chin Shwe Haw to stop the arrival of regime reinforcements.

Civilians are advised not to use the roads and have been told that any vehicles will be regarded as junta reinforcements and attacked.