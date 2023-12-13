The Brotherhood Alliance announced on Wednesday that it will keep fighting to bring down Myanmar’s regime, following the people’s wishes, despite attending peace talks in China.

The alliance of the Arakan Army, Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army along with several resistance groups started Operation 1027 on October 27, inflicting significant defeats on the regime.

Chinese-brokered peace talks began this week in China, which Beijing said on Monday had yielded “positive results”.

A Brotherhood Alliance source told The Irrawaddy that the talks lasted only 10 minutes and no agreement was made. No official comment on the talks has been made by the alliance.

On Wednesday, the Brotherhood Alliance said the armed groups will never ignore the aims of all Myanmar’s people who have suffered for decades under military oppressive and they will not stop their operations.

“We have learned that Myanmar’s people are concerned about the recent reports. We don’t want people to be worried. We will join hands with the people to meet our common aims,” the Brotherhood Alliance said.

The alliance said it aimed to build a federal democratic union with authentically self-administrative regions.

Clashes continued in Namkham Township, northern Shan State, on Tuesday as the TNLA attacked the junta’s major Sakham Thit Kone base near Namkham town.

The regime has used fighter jets, Mi-35 combat helicopters and Y12 transport planes to attack the TNLA troops while transport helicopters have dropped around 100 reinforcements, the armed group said.

On Monday night, large bombs were dropped on civilian areas of Namkham town which has been occupied by the TNLA, injuring three civilians and destroying 10 houses, the group said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The TNLA also attacked regime forces in Muse, Namhsan, Kutkai and Mantong townships in northern Shan State on Tuesday.

Junta forces tortured and arrested several Pan Myaung villagers in Minbya Township, Rakhine State, on Tuesday after airstrikes.

Junta bases also shelled villages in Buthidaung, Rathedaung, Minbya, Mrauk U, Ann and Myebon townships in the state.