The Kachin Independence Army, All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) and Indaw People’s Defense Force (PDF) say they seized Maw Luu town in Indaw Township, northern Sagaing Region, on Wednesday.

The groups attacked junta posts and a police station in the town overnight and fighting lasted for around four hours, said a member of Indaw PDF.

Junta airstrikes and shelling from neighboring Mohnyin Township targeted the town after it fell and thousands of residents have fled.

Maw Luu was a village tract before it was designated as a town in 2018. It is on the Shwebo–Myitkyina road, connecting Sagaing Region and Kachin State.

The Sagaing towns of Kawlin, Khampat and Shwepyiaye have already fallen to resistance forces.

The resistance groups said they found at least 12 bodies of junta personnel and six military and police personnel were detained.

The ABSDF said it warned regime employees to join the civil disobedience movement a month ago and numerous junta troops and staff switched sides before the attack on the town.