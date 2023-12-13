Myanmar’s military regime carried out airstrikes across four regions on Tuesday, killing seven people, injuring nine and destroying houses and vehicles, according to locals.

Junta warplanes and artillery have intensified indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets as the resistance’s Operation 1027 offensive gains ground across the country.

Five people including an infant were killed when a regime fighter jet bombed a judicial office run by the civilian National Unity Government in Pale Township’s Min Taing Pin village, Sagaing Region, on Tuesday afternoon. A judicial officer, his wife, a one-year-old boy, his mother and a resistance fighter were killed in the attack while five others were injured, according to Pale Township People’s Administration.

The administration said the attack was unprovoked since the area has seen no clashes recently and the office was not hosting a ceremony.

It warned the public to be on constant alert for possible military attacks as the junta “is committing war crimes everywhere.”

Elsewhere in Sagaing, three fighter jets and an Mi-35 helicopter attacked villages in the Thaphanseik Dam area of Kyun Hla Township, according to Infinity Group, a local information network. The warplanes dropped six bombs, wounding two civilians from Aye Chan Thar village and destroying vehicles.

“The two villagers suffered light injuries. The military bombed the villages even though there is no fighting in Kyun Hla Township,” a representative of Infinity Group told The Irrawaddy.

In Bago Region, a 64-year-old woman was killed and a one-year-old child was injured when a regime fighter jet bombed Kine Tae Su village in Mone Township, the Karen National Union (KNU) reported.

In northern Shan State, the junta continued its bombardment of Namkham and Nansang towns on Tuesday amid reports of fierce fighting. One civilian was killed in the aerial attacks on Nansang while a bomb dropped on Lwal Lwan village in Namkham Township injured a resident, according to the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

“The Myanmar military has been conducting both artillery and aerial assaults on civilian targets in northern Shan State since October,” the TNLA said.

In the western Rakhine State, three warplanes attacked Pan Myaung village in Minbya Township on the same day, the Arakan Army (AA) reported. Regime troops also fired artillery at villages in Buthidaung, Rathedaung, Minbya, Ponnagyun, Mrauk-U, Ann and Myebon townships on Tuesday, injuring three people, the AA said.