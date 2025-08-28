Clashes have intensified in northern Shan State’s Kyaukme Township despite Beijing-brokered talks between the Myanmar military regime and the ethnic Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) held in China’s Kunming on Wednesday.

Junta troops on Wednesday took control of the Naungpein area, 24 km from Kyaukme town, and continue to advance on Kyaukme along National Highway 2, prompting heavy resistance from the TNLA, a frontline resistance source told The Irrawaddy.

“Instead of easing its offensive, the military has actually intensified its attacks during the talks. The military has suffered heavy casualties. Unable to push forward via the highway, they’ve diverted through forest routes, but the fighting remains fierce,” he said.

The regime deployed Y-12 aircraft to conduct aerial bombardments and used drones and heavy artillery to support ground operations throughout Wednesday evening. TNLA forces responded with coordinated defensive and counteroffensive maneuvers, he said.

The loss of Naungpein to the regime is seen as a serious blow to the TNLA’s defense of Kyaukme. The terrain between Naungpein and Kyaukme town is flat, making the junta’s approach easier.

However, there are at least six villages located on the national highway between Naungpein and Kyaukme, according to locals. The TNLA could set up defenses in these locations.

The regime has opened two fronts in northern Shan State—one on the Mandalay border toward Mogoke, and another facing northeast toward Kyaukme. Both towns fell to the TNLA during anti-regime Operation 1027.

On the Mogoke front, junta troops have reached a strategic mining site in Yadana Theingi Village, some 78 km from Mogoke, the country’s ruby mining hub. Junta troops remain there, and have not yet embarked on the mountainous route between the village and Mogoke town.

Rumors have circulated that the TNLA may agree to cede control of Kyaukme and Hsipaw towns as part of a temporary truce amid pressure from China. The Irrawaddy has not independently verified these claims. The regime reclaimed Nawnghkio from the TNLA in mid-July.

A military analyst monitoring the fighting in northern Shan said that if the TNLA accepts a temporary ceasefire, it could reduce military pressure and the threat of airstrikes on Mogoke and other areas it controls. If not, the regime will likely intensify its offensives targeting Kyaukme and Mogoke, he said.

During the Kunming talks, local education offices in TNLA-controlled townships issued warnings to temporarily close schools due to the risk of airstrikes.

The regime has intensified its air and ground assaults on TNLA-held territories since late April after the ethnic armed organization refused during China-mediated talks to return the towns it had liberated.

Meanwhile, the military regime is demanding the return of Hseni town from the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army. The armed group was forced to return the northern Shan State capital of Lashio in April due to Chinese pressure.