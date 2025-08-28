Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will visit China to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) due to start Sunday.

The junta made the official announcement Thursday after the Irrawaddy broke the news 10 days ago.

After the summit in Tianjin, Min Aung Hlaing will travel to Beijing to attend the Sept. 3 Victory Day Parade marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over the Japanese in World War II.

This will be the junta boss’s second visit to China, a vital ally and arms supplier, since the 2021 coup. It comes ahead of planned elections in Myanmar at the end of this year, for which Min Aung Hlaing is desperate to secure some form of international legitimacy.

He is slated to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping as well as other attending heads of state on the sidelines of the summit, according to the statement.

The SCO is a ragbag of regimes founded in Shanghai in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Myanmar is not a full member of the organization but holds the status of “dialogue partner.”

Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will attend the summit from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, according to Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin.

They include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

It remains to be seen how many of them will be willing to be photographed shaking hands with Myanmar’s dictator.