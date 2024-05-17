The Kachin Independence Army (KIA) will continue its operations despite the death its chief of staff, Lieutenant General Rukhkyawng Hkawng Lum, KIA information officer Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

“We will continue to do what should be done. We have not yet filled his vacancy. Our war office headquarters will directly control operations,” he said.

Lt-Gen Hkawng Lum also served as the chief of the parallel National Unity Government’s (NUG) Military Region 1 across northern Myanmar. He died of a liver ailment on Monday in the KIA headquarters at Laiza. A private funeral was held on Thursday.

The Chinese authorities moved civilians from the Kachin border ahead of the funeral, fearing junta airstrikes on the KIA gathering.

The general oversaw operations in Kachin State, commanding the KIA and the NUG’s People’s Defense Forces in offensives on junta positions along the road linking Kachin State’s capital Myitkyina with Bhamo.

Around 100 junta positions, including battalion and command headquarters, have been seized since March 7. The KIA has overrun junta positions near its Laiza headquarters and a large swathe of territory along the Myitkyina-Bhamo road.

It also controls the Ayeyarwady River between Bhamo and Myitkyina and captured Lwelgel town on the Chinese border and Sumprabum town. It is gaining greater control in the jade mining hub of Hpakant, Hsinbo, Momauk, Mansi and gold and amber mining site of Tanai.

The KIA and its allies seized the junta’s Nambyu base southwest of Tanai town on Thursday. It guarded gold and amber mines, which provide a crucial source of income for the regime. The regime carried out bombing raids during the fighting.

The KIA seized two junta positions near Nambyu last month and now controls territory to the southwest of Tanai.

“We seized Nambyu on Thursday. It is one of the bases controlling many gold and amber mines. There are other military bases to be occupied in the area,” Col Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

The KIA is yet to attack the junta’s Regional Operations Command in Tanai or cut off the road to the town.

The KIA and its allies are active in Hpakant, Tanai, Sumprabum, Putao, Bhamo, Mansi, Momauk and Waingmaw townships.