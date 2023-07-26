Myanmar junta suffered losses in Kanpetlet Township, Chin State, on Monday, according to Chin resistance groups.

Clashes began in Kanpetlet Township on July 16 when resistance groups attacked two large junta units raiding villages in the township, according to the Chin Defense Force (CDF) in Kanpetlet.

On Monday morning Minbu District People’s Defense Force (PDF) from Magwe Region and the CDF attacked around 100 troops from Infantry Battalion 304 between Mawchaung and Hlaing Doke villages in the township, according to the civilian National Unity Government.

Around 10 regime soldiers and a CDF fighter were killed and four resistance members injured, according to the Chin resistance group.

On Monday evening, the Chin National Army, the armed wing of the Chin National Front, and other groups ambushed around 150 troops from Light Infantry battalions 301 and 317 in the township.

The group said about 10 soldiers were killed and many others and five resistance members were injured.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Hundreds of villagers have fled their homes due to the clashes and junta raids.

The CDF has urgently called for funding to fight the junta and provide for displaced civilians.