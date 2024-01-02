Ethnic resistance leaders declared in their New Year speeches that the end of the junta is imminent, and the fight against military rule will continue throughout 2024.

Leaders of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO), Chinland Council, and Karen National Union (KNU), as well as National Unity Government acting president Duwa Lashi La, ushered in the new year by reporting on the revolution’s progress and path ahead.

KIO chairman General N’Ban La said junta forces were collapsing in the face of coordinated attacks nationwide by revolutionary forces and the public.

He praised as extraordinary the achievements of revolutionary forces in 2023 and said the year ahead would bring change. He urged the people to stand together in solidarity to overcome hardships and challenges in 2024.

Pu Zing Cung, chairman of the Chinland Council, said 2024 was an important year for the Chin people as they faced four challenges – including eradication of the military dictatorship.

He said the Chin National Front (CNF) is currently engaged in joint attacks against regime troops with the KIO, KNU and Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP).

The attacks are supporting the Brotherhood Alliance’s Operation 1027 offensive launched in October by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Arakan Army (AA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).

“This period is our best time to end the dictatorship and our biggest opportunity to achieve the self-determination we have been seeking for so many years. All the revolutionary forces must seize this opportunity and fight together,” Pu Zing Cung said.

The Brotherhood Alliance has captured at least 12 towns and 400 junta bases and outposts in Rakhine, Chin and northern Shan states since launching Operation 1027 on Oct. 27.

The resistance offensive has spread to upper Sagaing Region, where the KIA, AA and People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) have seized four towns. Elsewhere, Karenni resistance forces joined the offensive by launching Operation 1111 in November, attacking junta bases in Karenni (Kayah) State. Meanwhile, ethnic Chin resistance forces have seized three towns in Chin State.

The Brotherhood Alliance announced they will continue to attack military camps in a bid to fulfill the will of the people this year.

“Battles will go on as we move into the new year. Casualties among civilians are also continuing as junta forces target them with heavy weapons and airstrikes,” the Brotherhood Alliance said.

NUG president Duwa Lashi La said that efforts are being made to accelerate the offensive and force the junta’s collapse. From the mountains to the plains, integrated resistance attacks are making territorial gains.

“It is clear that the end of the junta is gradually approaching,” he said.

KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee urged the people to stand together with ethnic armed forces in the struggle to oust the military regime this year.