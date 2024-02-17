Two political prisoners, including well-known activist Ma Noble Aye, were reportedly killed in detention by junta troops in Waw Township, Bago Region, after being arrested for allegedly carrying weapons for resistance forces.

The 88 Generation student activist was arrested along with Ko Lay Khwin of Yangon by junta troops on January 29 at a checkpoint in Waw Township allegedly in possession of weapons and ammunition while travelling to Yangon.

Their whereabouts and condition were unknown. On Thursday night Ma Noble Aye’s family received confirmation of her death through a source from the National Unity Government’s Home Affairs Ministry and a lawmaker from the region, Ko Htet Myat, a brother of Ma Noble Aye, told The Irrawaddy.

Ko Lay Khwin, who was allegedly arrested with her, was shot dead on the way back from court after being remanded on February 8 for allegedly attempting to escape.

“The sources confirmed my sister was killed too,” he said, adding that the family did not know any details.

Waw People’s Defense Force told The Irrawaddy that the two detainees were interrogated at 901 Artillery Command. He said a court source reported that two people were shot dead on February 8 while returning from Waw Township court.

On February 8 junta troops sent the two bodies to Waw Hospital’s morgue and cremated them secretly, a PDF member said, citing a hospital source.

“They were shot near Kyaik Lat village,” the PDF representative said.

The life of Ma Noble Aye

Ma Noble Aye was known for her lifelong dedication to human rights and democracy.

The 49-year-old was jailed twice, first in 1998 for protesting against the then regime and sentenced to 42 years in prison. She was released under an amnesty in 2005 and then jailed again in 2007 for participation in the so-called Saffron Revolution. During Covid, she carried out social activities.

Following the 2021 coup, she opposed military rule, despite suffering from severe illness, Ko Htet Myat said.

He said after the coup, the family, including their mother who was an official for the National League for Democracy’s Yangon East District, went into hiding.

“My sister fought for human rights and democracy her whole life. She was a hero. I can’t describe my sadness,” he said.

The NUG’s foreign affairs minister Ma Zin Mar Aung, who was a cellmate with Ma Noble Aye in 1998, wrote on Facebook that she was proud of her friend and bowed to her sacrifice.

“You didn’t waver and continued to shoulder the responsibility that our generation didn’t fulfill,” the civilian minister said.

Junta propaganda channels stated that Ma Noble Aye and Ko Lay Khwin were caught with five guns, including a pistol, rifle and sniper rifle, and 2,600 bullets at a checkpoint in Waw Township.

Ma Noble Aye’s brother rejected the claims.

The junta’s Bago Region spokesman U Tin Oo told Golden Triangle Regional News said the reports of the deaths were false but refused to confirm if they were alive.

“I don’t know if they are alive. There is no reason for me to find out about that. It is not my job,” the junta’s spokesman reportedly said.

Call for justice

Ko Thaik Tun Oo, a founder of the Political Prisoners Network in Myanmar, said the junta is killing political prisoners and using escape attempts as an excuse.

“The regime is openly committing these killings as international pressure and sanctions have not threatened the junta,” he said.

Assistance Association for Political Prisoners spokesman said the junta is killing political detainees.

“We must end impunity for their atrocities. The lives of our fallen comrades, including Ma Noble Aye and Ko Lay Khwin, must not be in vain. We must bring justice for them.”