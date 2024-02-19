The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) has captured two junta soldiers who allegedly killed seven civilians including three children and an expectant mother, KNDF deputy commander Marwi said on Facebook.

The seven victims were reportedly detained by soldiers from the Shan State-based Infantry Battalion 249, who were airlifted as reinforcements to Shadaw town in Karenni (Kayah) State on January 18.

The troops forced a man, three women and three children to act as their guides before killing them in early February, the KNDF said.

The victims’ bodies were discovered by combined forces of the Karenni Army (KA) and KNDF while clearing the area. The KA initially told The Irrawaddy that six of the detainees were killed while a male captive had managed to escape.

But it turned out that all the seven detainees – including an expectant mother, two women with disabilities and three children aged 3, 5 and 7 – were shot dead.

The KNDF published a photo that it said shows two of the junta soldiers responsible for the massacre – a private (red shirt) and a captain.

“When we told them to look at the faces of the children that they had killed in Shadaw, they said they did not dare to. So, we are showing [the faces of the two junta soldiers] for the public to see what kind of people they are. I hope their families will see,” the KNDF’s Marwi wrote on Facebook.

The Irrawaddy was unable to reach the KNDF for more details as of press time.

The two junta soldiers were arrested during fighting to seize Shadaw. Marwi said the pair would not be killed, but justice would be served for the family members of the slain civilians.

Allied Karenni resistance forces seized Shadaw town on Feb. 12 after nearly one month of fighting, Karenni Army Adjutant-General Colonel Phone Naing confirmed to The Irrawaddy.