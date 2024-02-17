Amid repeated defeats across Myanmar, the military regime enforced the Conscription Law last week.

The law allows the military to summon all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve in the military for two to five years. There is an age limit of 45 for men and 35 for women with professional skills like doctors and engineers.

The junta has already brought back retired soldiers, jailed troops and pro-military militias.

The Irrawaddy spoke to the representatives of revolutionary groups, military analysts and lawyers about the junta’s Conscription Law.

Khun Bedu

Karenni Nationalities Defense Force president

Anyone who seizes power can enact any laws but will the public abide by them? Laws usually come into force only when they are respected.

This law is forced upon the people as the public does not accept the regime as their government. I doubt the military can find many recruits who will protect the regime. The regime cannot implement the law effectively.

People’s disapproval is apparent. After enforcing this law, there will be disharmony between the old soldiers and recruits. It will be the end of the military because the recruits are not meant to protect the country from foreign enemies and they do not like the military.

Padoh Saw Taw Nee, Karen National Union spokesman

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing knows there will be heavier problems if he enacts this law. But there are already many unsolved problems. He enforced this law as he had no other options because no one wanted to join his armed forces.

Every law enacted by such an illegitimate regime is illegal. Conscription is for when a country is under attack or in an emergency after a disaster. He has no mandate to enforce laws. The regime is illegal.

In all ways, the population and the international community need to oppose this law.

Salai Htet Ni, Chin National Front spokesman

The law shows the regime is losing. Before the junta used various means to recruit troops through Pyu Saw Htee militias and it armed civil servants. However, the regime has been suffering heavy losses and he has a shortfall.

He is violating the military-drafted 2008 Constitution and he keeps extending the state of emergency. Everything he does is illegal.

Forcibly recruiting will not be successful and it will force more people to join revolutionary groups.

U Kyaw Zaw

National Unity Government spokesman

The law has no legitimacy because the regime is just a terrorist organization or an armed group which seized state power. It has no mandate to enact any law.

The junta is suffering defeats in nationwide clashes. It is doomed. It is losing the war and facing unprecedented losses. The junta has reached its lowest point both mentally and physically. Any civilians recruited under this law will be used as human shields in the fighting.

The regime will threaten the property of the people by forcibly asking the recruits.

Those who work to enforce this law will be members of a criminal organization. Because they will help the terrorist regime to kill and terrorize the people. They will face severe actions.

Dr Mie Mie Winn Byrd

A Burmese professor at Hawaii’s Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies and former US Army lieutenant colonel. He does not represent the US government or any other organization.

This law is illegal because the military council is an illegitimate organization. It took power illegally. A legitimate law needs public support. In the US, a law needs congressional approval, representing the public will.

The [generals] do whatever they want. This can’t be called a law. We need some other words to refer to it.

U Kyi Myint

Political activist lawyer

Min Aung Hlaing has no mandate to enact this law. In 1959, rebels seized the whole country except for Rangoon, but the government led by Prime Minister U Nu did not enforce constriction. Then former dictator Than Shwe didn’t use conscription. The law shows the junta boss’s weakness. The generals misuse the people to die for them, not the country.

Ex-army captain Lin Htet Aung who joined the nationwide civil disobedience movement

The law is a concern for the people. The junta will use the people to fill its weak military. This can cause a lot of harm to the people. The junta aims to force people to fight each other. They will be used in terrorist operations on civilians. They will be forced to fight anti-regime revolutionary groups.

The junta can do whatever it wants. People suffer hardship and pain made by the junta until we root out these guys.

The junta has heavy shortages of combat soldiers and is using all ways available to fill the gaps. It recently lost tens of thousands of troops.

Recruits will be sent to the frontline after some rushed military training.

Those recruited have a choice: they can join the anti-regime revolution or fight for the junta as a soldier for injustice.