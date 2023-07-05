Burma Six Coordinated Explosions Rock Myanmar Junta Targets in Yangon

An army truck in flames after a bomb attack in Tamwe Township in June 2021. / CJ

Simultaneous explosions targeting Myanmar junta bases and regime-controlled government offices rocked at least six locations in Yangon on Tuesday night, according to residents.

The Freeland Attack Force and four other resistance groups claimed joint responsibility for the operations.

The group said 12 bombs were used to attack six regime targets, including police stations, junta-run courts, offices and a military checkpoint in four Yangon townships.

“I heard two blasts in Insein Township but I didn’t know where exactly,” a resident told The Irrawaddy.

The Freeland Attack Force said at least three regime soldiers were killed or injured at a checkpoint in Thanlyin and a police station in Hlaing Tharyar.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The group said all resistance members escaped unharmed.

In response, regime forces blocked bridges in Hlaing Tharyar Township leading to Insein, Mayangone and Shwepyithar townships and inspected vehicles, according to revolutionary news channels that monitor troops in Yangon.

On Wednesday, regime forces were deployed across Hlaing Tharyar, seizing residents’ motorbikes, Hlaing Tharyar Scout Channel reported.