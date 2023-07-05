Burma Myanmar Junta Jet Bombs Kayah Refugee Camp, Wounding Toddler and Parents

The remains of a house torn apart by bombs dropped on a refugee camp in Demoso Township, Kayah State on Tuesday.

A junta warplane wounded three people including a three-year-old child when it bombed a displacement camp in western Demoso Township, Kayah State on Tuesday.

The Karenni Human Rights Group (KnHRG) said all three victims of the airstrike were from the same family of internally displaced people (IDPs).

“A jet fighter dropped three bombs on the IDP camp at around 2 am. A 3-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries and his father received a leg wound that needed surgery. The child’s mother lost three fingers in her left hand,” a KnHRG spokesperson said.

The injured family had fled their home in Daw Ngan Khar village, eastern Demoso, when fighting between junta forces and allied resistance forces intensified in late February.

The bombs also damaged two makeshift huts used as classrooms and several houses in the displacement camp, according to the group.

Of the approximately 100 IDPs in the camp, around half are children.

Junta warplanes are launching frequent and often deadly attacks on civilian targets including schools, clinics and displacement camps in Kayah State as their ground troops suffer heavy losses in the resistance stronghold.

At least 70,000 civilians have been displaced in Demoso Township alone due to the fighting, according to local sources.

On June 25, Nant Kit Village in nearby Hpasawng Township was hit by junta airstrikes that killed at least four civilians, said the Free Burma Rangers (FBR) assistance group.

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, a local resistance group, reports that the junta conducted at least 202 airstrikes in Demoso Township between February 2021 February and June 2022.

Demoso has also seen the highest number of clashes between junta troops and local anti-regime forces, according to the resistance groups.