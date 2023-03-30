Myanmar's Civilian PM Warns Junta Force to Defect

The time to make a final choice is coming, the civilian leader added.

“Join while there is still an opportunity instead of crying when the door of the people’s embrace is closed,” he said.

The junta has suffered more than 30,000 deaths and more than 14,000 soldiers and police have defected since the 2021 coup, Mahn Winn Khaing Thann claimed, quoting the civilian defense ministry.

“I remind you that you are facing ethnic revolutionary organizations and resistance groups supported by the entire people who are always ready behind them,” the prime minister said.

Regime leader Min Aung Hlaing has created a terrorist organization that is deteriorating from all sides, he said.

Mahn Winn Khaing Thann said the revolution has reached a pivotal point where the anti-regime forces can uproot the dictatorship.

“I address the military personnel who are protecting the terrorist generals. Would you die protecting Min Aung Hlaing or go to the international tribunal? Or else stand with the people and confidently live in the future? Choose quickly,” he said in a video speech on Thursday.

Myanmar’s civilian Prime Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann has called on regime personnel and police to defect and join the resistance against the junta.

Civilian Prime Minister Mahn Win Khaing Than hands weapons to the Dawna Column in January. / NUG

