Burma Businesswoman Sanctioned for Supplying Junta Tied to at Least 10 More Firms in Myanmar

A fuel storage facility run by Puma Energy Asia Sun (PEAS) Company Ltd in Yangon. The company later changed its name to Shoon Energy Thilawa Terminal Company Ltd, in which Daw Kyauk Kyar Shwe is a director. / The Irrawaddy

The sole owner and director of UK-sanctioned, Singapore-registered Shoon Energy Pte Ltd, which was formerly named Asia Sun Aviation, is the director of at least 10 companies in Myanmar, according to the records of the junta’s Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) and other international corporate databases.

The UK imposed sanctions on Shoon Energy and its director, as well as owner Daw Kyauk Kyar Shwe (the Burmese spelling of the Chinese name Zhao Jia Shui), who is also known as Daw Khin Phyu Win, on March 27 for importing, storing and delivering jet fuel to the military.

The junta has been using military planes for air strikes against resistance forces, killing civilians, including children.

The new UK sanctions came a month after the country sanctioned Asia Sun Trading and two executives—Zaw Min Tun and Win Kyaw Kyaw Aung—in January for supplying aviation fuel to the Myanmar junta’s military. Also on March 24, the US sanctioned three Myanmar-registered companies in the Asia Sun network: Asia Sun Group Company Limited, Asia Sun Trading Company Limited and Cargo Link Petroleum Logistics Company Limited.

According to DICA, Daw Kyauk Kyar Shwe is a director along with a Thai citizen, Yikhao Maneeyok, at the Shoon Energy Thilawa Terminal Company Ltd, the prior name of which was Puma Energy Asia Sun Company Ltd, a joint venture with Swiss and Singapore-based Puma Energy. According to Amnesty International, Puma Energy transferred its share of National Energy Puma Asia Sun (NEPAS) to Shoon Energy in 2022 December. NEPAS is a joint venture with the junta controlled MPE and is responsible for the import, storage and sale of jet fuel.

Daw Kyauk Kyar Shwe is also the director at Shoon Holdings Company Ltd, Shoon Trading Company Ltd, and Shoon Energy Company Ltd. She is also a director along with Daw May Thwe Aung and U Myo Myint Aung at the Asia Sun Energy Mandalay Terminal Company Limited, and Asia Sun Wood-based Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Apart from the companies with names related to “Asia Sun” or “Shoon”, she is also still the director along with two siblings in New Wave Wood-based Manufacturing Company Ltd, Aurum Capital Management Company Limited, Concrete King Concrete Manufacturing Company Limited, Integrated Smart Solutions Company Limited and Panda Family Company Limited.

Shoon Energy has become the second Singapore-registered company to be sanctioned following the Myanmar military’s illegal coup attempt, and covert group Justice For Myanmar, which exposes Myanmar junta-related businesses, said it further highlights the role Singapore continues to play as a base for businesses providing funds, arms and jet fuel to the Myanmar military.

The first Singapore business sanctioned since the coup attempt was Star Sapphire Group Pte Ltd, designated by the US on March 24. It was sanctioned by the UK on March 27. The director of Star Sapphire group of companies is Tun Min Latt, a Burmese crony close to junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, and also an arms broker. He was arrested in Thailand in September and charged in December with money laundering, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. Min Aung Hlaing’s daughter Khin Thiri Thet Mon is a Star Sapphire director.

Justice For Myanmar has called for a total ban on jet fuel sales to Myanmar, sanctions on Myanma Petroleum Enterprise (MPE) and the extension of sanctions to all Asia Sun companies, directors and shareholders, including the key individuals Daw May Thwe Aung and U Myo Myint Aung, who remain unsanctioned.

Burma Campaign UK has also welcomed new UK sanctions targeting companies supplying aviation fuel, arms and aircraft parts to the Myanmar military.

“These sanctions are well targeted, prioritizing suppliers of aviation fuel and arms brokers, but a complete ban on British companies supplying aviation fuel to Burma is the only way to ensure no British companies are complicit in airstrikes against civilians,” said Anna Roberts, Executive Director of Burma Campaign UK.