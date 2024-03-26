More than 30 Myanmar junta soldiers and police officers surrendered on Monday in Karen State after a day of fighting.

The Lion Battalion and resistance allies attacked Kawt Bein village police station on Sunday morning.

The village on the border of Karen and Mon states is 32km from Mawlamyine, the Mon capital.

Two junta soldiers were killed, three injured and 33 personnel surrendered along with 17 family members, said the Mon Liberation Army (MLA) on Tuesday.

The New Mon State Party (NMSP), Albino Tigers and Galone Column also took part in the attack on the police station, the Lion Battalion said.

Weapons and ammunition were reportedly seized.

The captives were handed over to the civilian Nation Unity Government, according to the Lion Battalion.

The junta used Mi-35, Mi-2 and other fighter jets to protect the police station, the MLA told The Irrawaddy.

“There were eight airstrikes on Monday with at least 15 bombs dropped each time,” an MLA representative added.

The residents of Kawt Bein and neighboring villagers have left their homes.

NMSP spokesman Naing Banyar Mon said: “The seizure of the police station will allow the resistance forces to launch more operations in Karen and Mon states.”

In January 2023 resistance forces burned down a junta base in Kawt Bein.

Resistance forces allied to the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) attacked junta bases in Karen State in early March.

The KNLA and its allies seized the junta’s Infantry Battalion 355 headquarters and a police station in Thingannyinaung village, Myawaddy Township, on the Thai border on March 9.

The junta responded with airstrikes and shelling, displacing around 7,000 civilians to nearby Myawaddy and nearby villages.

The KNLA and its resistance allies, including the Cobra Column, attacked the junta’s Pha Luu base south of Myawaddy on the border on March 11.

Junta troops abandoned the base after 10 minutes of fighting and arms and ammunition were seized.

The junta responded with shelling and airstrikes, meaning around 1,000 Pha Luu civilians crossed the Moei River into Thailand.

Defeated regime soldiers crossed into Thailand on March 19 after a resistance attack on the Mae Tha Raw Hta base near the Thai border in Kawkareik Township, Karen State.

On March 21, over 70 junta soldiers from the Raytahlauk outpost in Kawkareik Township crossed the Thai border to Paikhalan village in Tak Province amid reports of a KNLA attack.