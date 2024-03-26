Resistance groups across Myanmar have killed at least 10 junta officials and arrested seven others in nine days for attempting to forcibly recruit civilians under the newly activated Conscription Law.

The backlash to conscription is occurring as the junta rushes to enforce the law that was activated on Feb. 10 to compensate for severe troop shortages in a military that is experiencing continuous, heavy losses in a multi-front war with resistance groups nationwide.

Since the law was activated, regime-appointed village and ward administrators have been assigned to collect household lists and select those eligible for miliary service: men aged 18 to 45 and women aged 18 to 35.

Anti-junta resistance groups, including some ethnic armed organizations, have warned junta officials to halt forcible military recruitment or face severe consequences.

Many junta administrators have been calling up conscripts in large cities across the country, including the administrative capital Naypyitaw, the commercial hug Yangon, and Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay. They have also extorted money from potential conscripts.

Resistance groups are responding to the junta’s conscription with a wave of assassinations and arrests.

The Irrawaddy has learned that at least 10 junta officials, including administration staff, have been slain and at least seven others were detained by anti-regime groups in four states – Chin, Kachin, Mon and Rakhine – and seven regions – Magwe, Mandalay, Sagaing, Bago, Yangon and Tanintharyi – between March 18 and 26.

The Kyaikhto Revolution Force in Mon State’s Kyaikhto Township on Sunday said it shot dead U San Lwin, a newly junta-appointed administrator for Taung Kalay village, for forcibly recruiting youths from three villages under his administration.

A video released by the resistance group shows one of two resistance members on a motorbike shooting the junta administrator who was also on a motorbike.

Junta sympathizers have also been targeted by the resistance group. On Monday, its members shot dead a pro-junta Buddhist monk, but failed in their attempt to kill pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia member Tin Nyein, who also owned a coffee shop. He was accused of collecting information about the movements of revolutionary groups in Kinpun Chaung village in Kyaikhto Township.

During the assassination attempt, Tin Nyein was injured but escaped, Kyaikhto Revolution Force said. The monk was accused of wielding a pistol and oppressing civilians, the group said.

Resistance group Sky Force on Sunday claimed responsibility for the killing of pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia leader Aung Ko Ko who was also a junta-appointed administrator for Hanlin village in Mandalay Region’s Madaya Township.

Aung Ko Ko was notorious for torturing and extorting civilians. He was killed while collecting household lists for conscription. A weapon and a bullet-proof vest were seized from him, Sky Force said.

Resistance group Flying Dragon Force said it and allied groups on Monday killed Daw Mya Mya Nyein, a female junta staff member from Shwebo Township General Administration Department, for forcibly recruiting people for the military.

The group also claimed to have killed the No. 4 ward administrator, Nat Nwe of Shwebo town, last Friday for forcibly recruiting people to work in the military.

The People’s Defense Force (Zoland) said on Monday that it has detained five junta officials, including staff from junta-run municipal, immigration and administration offices, in Chin State’s Tedim Township for failing to heed a warning against military recruitment.

Resistance group Spring Guerrilla Force from Tanintharyi Region told the media that it had detained and interrogated two junta staff from Launglon Township’s General Administration Department over forced military recruitment.

Last week, by releasing the photos of ward administrators of Yangon’s Sanchaung Township and their family members, Sanchaung Main Strike Column, warned the administrators that they face serve action for their roles in forcible recruitment.

After the warning, some administrators went into hiding while others tried to resign from their positions, the resistance group said.

Two youths reportedly committed suicide after being forcibly conscripted in Ayeyarwady and Magwe regions.

Last Wednesday, a 65-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping off a bridge in Yangon’s Dawbon Township after reportedly suffering shock from news that her grandson was on the list of recruits for military service.

Parents and youths are expressing concern about forced recruitment as 14 million people are eligible for military service under the junta’s Conscription Law.

Many are fleeing the country rather than serve in a military widely reviled for its atrocities against civilians. Others have joined People’s Defense Forces and some are facing extortion by junta officials to evade forcible recruitment.