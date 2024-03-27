Myanmar military junta forces continued to suffer heavy defeats over the last four days, losing multiple bases including three battalion headquarters and over 30 troops as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Kachin, Rakhine and Karen states and Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

KIA seizes more junta strongholds in Kachin

The ethnic Kachin Independence Army (KIA) seized the headquarters of Light Infantry Battalions (LIB) 320 and 387, as well as two military outposts in Momauk Township, Kachin State in a single day on Tuesday, according to Kachin media reports.

During the seizure of the bases, some regime forces surrendered to the KIA troops. Many weapons and some ammunition were reportedly seized by the KIA.

Junta LIB base seized by ethnic army in Rakhine State

The ethnic Arakan Army (AA) claimed to have taken complete control of the headquarters of the junta’s LIB 552 in Buthidaung Township, Rakhine State on Monday after 32 days of intense clashes.

In its failed attempt to defend the stronghold, the junta conducted heavy bombardments from air, sea and land. AA troops seized many weapons and a lot of ammunition, and found the bodies of dead junta troops. Some regime forces surrendered to AA troops during the clashes while many others fled.

The ethnic army said it has accelerated its efforts to seize the junta’s Kyien Chaung outpost on the border with Bangladesh in Maungdaw Township.

Junta suffers defeats in simultaneous resistance attacks in Karen State’s Kawkareik

At least five regime forces were killed and 33 raised the white flag when several resistance groups including PDF groups, ethnic Mon groups and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) jointly attacked and seized the Kawt Bein Police outpost in Kawkareik Township, Karen State on Monday, according to resistance groups that joined the attacks.

Some resistance members were injured. The resistance groups seized many weapons and some ammunition. A civilian was killed when the junta conducted airstrikes on villages in retaliation for the resistance attack.

On the same day, two resistance columns raided three junta bases including a police outpost in Kawkareik town, killing 15 regime forces and injuring many others. Four resistance members were killed and six injured in the clashes, said Albino Tiger Column, which coordinated the attacks.

Regime forces killed in mine ambushes in Mandalay

Ngazun PDF claimed to have killed at least 11 regime forces as it and other resistance groups used land mines to conduct three ambushes against a military unit near a village in Ngazun Township, Mandalay Region on Saturday and Monday.

Many other troops were injured. After being ambushed, the remaining junta troops responded with firearms, but there were no resistance casualties, the PDF group said.

Pro-junta militia group bombed by drones in Sagaing

Joint resistance groups take part in a drone strike mission against regime forces in the pro-military village of Pann Yan in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Monday. / Shwebo Crocodile

Two pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members were injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Monday when eight anti-regime resistance groups used makeshift remote-controlled airplanes to drop bombs on pro-junta militia members and regime forces in Pann Yan Village, said Shwebo Crocodile group, which joined the attack.

Regime forces were hit by four bombs while holding a meeting. After the drone strike, regime forces and pro-junta militia from Pann Yan and nearby Thee Lone Village responded with indiscriminate fire.

There were no resistance casualties, the resistance groups said.